Black Dermatologists You Should Follow On Instagram

In the age of self-proclaimed beauty experts advising on social media, it pays to have professionals to turn to. This is why keeping a Black dermatologist close is the key to success. There are tons of influencers and tastemakers that are knowledgeable about various skin issues. However, with a surge of DIY treatments circulating your beauty feeds, you can do more harm to your skin than good. So, it’s best to cancel out the noise and focus on recommendations made by licensed Black dermatologists.

Although the field of dermatology is white-dominated, there is a growing number of Black dermatologists servicing the masses and spreading their knowledge online. And since there are many myths regarding Black skincare — from sunscreen being a non-factor to oily skin types avoiding moisturizer — it’s vital to entrust your skincare with a notable professional.

While some folks may not have the means to visit a dermatologist, social media comes in major clutch. Various Black dermatologists provide their advice on a wide range of topics along with product recommendations you can trust. Not to mention, some can help connect you with professionals in your area. Plus, some dermatologists even offer online Q&A sessions if you need more advice.

So, if you’re ready to ditch the TikTok beauty expert and get with the winning team, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled a list of 7 Black dermatologists you must follow on Instagram. Do yourself and your skin a big favor and tap in. Trust us, your skin and your future beauty beats will thank you.

Happy browsing!

