Subscribe
Entertainment

Black Music Month: Top Film Performances From Black Music Artists

Published on June 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NewsOne Featured Video
CLOSE
Black Music Month: Best Film Performances From Black Artists

Source: Michael Stephens – PA Images / Getty

It is such a joy when we get to see our favorite musicians expand their artistry onto the big screen. The emotions we feel through song is only heightened when their is a visual component to cherish.

RELATED: Black Music Month: Celebrating These Artists Turned Actors!

Black music artists have played a significant role in the world of cinema, lending their immense talents to both the soundtracks and on-screen performances of countless films over the decades.

RELATED: Black Music Month: These Black Artists Produced Classic Movie Soundtracks [Gallery]

From the soulful, emotive vocals of Aretha Franklin in The Blues Brothers to the dynamic dance moves and infectious rhythms of Michael Jackson in The Wiz, these remarkable artists have brought an unparalleled energy and authenticity to their cinematic appearances. Legends like Mahalia Jackson have graced the silver screen, offering spellbinding gospel performances that stirred the hearts of audiences in the 1959 film Imitation of Life. While contemporary stars like Beyoncé, and Jennifer Hudson have delivered show-stopping musical numbers that have become iconic moments in modern movie musicals.

Who is the First Black Music Artist Turned Actor?

Bill Robinson was documented as the first Black musician to become an actor. Robinson quit school at age seven and began work as a professional dancer the following year. Robinson starred in vaudeville, musical stage and movies. According to imdb.com, He worked in fifteen movies, but his movie fame came primarily from the films he made with Shirley Temple — The Little Colonel (1935). In 1989 the US Congress named his birth date as National Tap Dancing Day.

Who is the Best Black Music Artist Turned Actor?

Will Smith is undoubtedly the most talented musician to crossover into the film industry. In 1990, his popularity increased dramatically when he starred in the popular television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This show opened up a number of opportunities for Smith to expand on his acting career.

Will Smith’s Oscar-winning turn in Ali, for instance, stands as a testament to the depth and range of talent within the black musical community. Smith has appeared in over 30 films and a solidified himself as a staple in Hollywood.

The influence of black music artists extends far beyond just musical contributions, as many have taken on acting roles that have showcased their versatility and dramatic ability.

Special Red Carpet Screening For New Line Cinema's "House Party"

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Whether commanding the stage, anchoring a film’s soundtrack, or captivating viewers with their acting chops, Black music artists have consistently proven themselves to be invaluable assets to the movie industry, complementing each project they appear in with an unmatched cultural significance that has left an indelible impact on cinema history.

RELATED: Not Starring: 15 Famous Movie Roles That Almost Went To A Different Actor

The post Black Music Month: Top 40 All-Time Black Music Artists in the Film Industry appeared first on Black America Web.

Black Music Month: Top Film Performances From Black Music Artists  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Will Smith

2. Jamie Foxx

3. Ice Cube

4. Queen Latifah

5. Ice T

6. Kid N Play

7. LL Cool J

8. Tyrese

9. Tupac Shakur

10. DMX

11. Shad Moss

12. T.I.

13. Jennifer Hudson

14. Janet Jackson

15. Snoop Dogg

16. Method Man

17. Ludacris

18. Andre 3000

19. Donald Glover (Childish Gambino)

20. Mary J Blige

21. Jill Scott

22. Eve

23. Whitney Houston

24. Lauryn Hill

25. Chris Brown

26. Mos Def

27. Joey Badass

28. 50 Cent

29. Aaliyah

30. Lincoln Perry (Stepin Fetchit)

31. Jordin Sparks

32. Ne-Yo

33. Prince

34. Michael Jackson

35. Beyoncé

36. Nas

37. Redman

38. Busta Rhymes

39. Drake

40. Alicia Keys

RELATED TAGS

Black music month
Trending Stories
Harriott II riverboat in Montgomery, Alabama Black dock worker brawl
Video Category

Videos Show Brawl At Montgomery’s Riverfront Park, And It Was A Glorious Day In Black History

OJ Simpson Criminal Trial - Simpson Tries on Blood Stained Gloves - June 15, 1995
News

5 Things That Suggest O.J. Simpson Killed His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman

Black soldier saluting
News

Nearly 30 Years After His Death, Cpl. Waverly Woodson, Jr., A Black Medic And D-Day Hero, Is Finally Honored

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Continues In Kenosha, WI
Public Figures

Kyle Rittenhouse’s ‘Gay’ Social Media Post About Biden Backfires After People Remind Him He’s A Killer

View Of Lake On Cloudy Day
National

The Haunting Of Lake Lanier And The Black City Buried Underneath

California Reparations Task Force meets to hear public input on reparations at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 22, 2022.
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Right-Wing Hater Group Files Class-Action Lawsuit Against Chicago Suburb Over Reparations Program

Members Of National Socialist Movement Hold Anti-Immigration Rally
Civil Rights & Social Justice

N.J. Trooper Fired After Nazi-Affiliated ‘Blood Honor’ Tattoos Were Discovered Following Unrelated Investigation

Juditha Brown (C), the mother of murder victim Nic
Nation

OJ Simpson Says Ex-Wife Nicole Brown Simpson’s Mother Has Died: ‘God Bless Her Family’

Trending Stories
Dallas Mavericks v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Five
Sports

NBA Finals: Kyrie Irving Faces Celtics 3 Years After Calling Out Boston’s Anti-Black Racism

News

Kyle Rittenhouse’s Ex-Spokesperson Calls Him ‘Uneducated, Arrogant, and Antagonistic’

Lakeland PD police brutality video
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Police Brutality Video Shows Florida Cops Beat Black Teen, Put Knee On His Neck In Violent Arrest

Dr. Umar Johnson on The Breakfast Club 12/9/2022
News

After Delays, Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Finally’ Sets An Opening Date For His School For Black Boys

Pediatric Checkup for Young Boy with Supportive Mother
News

America Needs More Black Doctors: Understanding The Legacy Of Inequality In Medical Education

Wallis Annenberg And The Annenberg Foundation Host VIP North American Premiere Of Sebatiao Salgado's "Amazonia" Exhibition
Entertainment

Lisa Bonet: The Life And Career Of Hollywood’s Famous Rebel

White Supremacists March with Torches in Charlottesville
News

Trial Set To Begin For White Nationalist Charged In Charlottesville’s Unite The Right Rally

Third Annual Fearless VC Summit
Civil Rights & Social Justice

Trump Appointed Judges Block Fearless Fund From Offering Capital To Black Woman Entrepreneurs

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close