Black-Owned Businesses In The Food Industry That Should Be On Your Radar

November is surprisingly a good month for the foodies out there. You’ve got the return of all things pumpkin-flavored, the warm delight of mulled wine for the grown and sexy out there, and of course the season finale feast that is Thanksgiving.

That’s why we figured now, or any season of the year if we’re being honest, would be a good time to put you on to some of the biggest names from our community taking over the food industry.

Beloved vegan foodie Tabitha Brown is just one example of a Black trailblazer on their culinary steez for a living — Brown in particular makes food and nutrition appear fun for kids with the “Snack Time” portion (seen above) of her newly Emmy-nominated series, Tab Time. In addition to that, she also has a cookbook titled Cooking From The Spirit, filled with — you guessed it! — recipes with a plant-based spin that are synonymous with African American cuisine and other melanated cultures.

We look at ‘Ms. Tab’ and a few others who we believe are the future of Black representation when it comes to something we not only need to live but also tend to thoroughly enjoy by the bite.

In addition to putting you on to their names, there’s also a lot you can learn from their techniques as well that may better your skills in the kitchen or just help stock up your pantry with a handful of Black-owned businesses.

So, if you’re in the market for some pies to go along with Thanksgiving dinner — we suggest our guy above with the ever-savory Mr. Tod’s Pies! — or just find yourself curious about the food of our culture, we hope this list will help with any and all of those well-seasoned culinary needs.

Take a look below at some of our favorite Black-owned businesses in the food industry that are making strides in helping to elevate the foodie game from a cultural perspective. Don’t forget to support Black-owned businesses during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well as during the Christmas holidays. The more we support our businesses, the better chance they have of successfully bettering our communities.

