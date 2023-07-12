For The Culture: 9 Black-Owned Social Media Platforms You Need To Know

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Social media has become a staple part of our daily lives as well as a powerful tool for activism, creativity and so much more. But let’s be real: The lack of diversity within the ownership and operation of these platforms is a cause for real concern.

With heightened awareness surrounding Twitter’s direction since Elon Musk‘s recent takeover — including the newly imposed limitations on tweet visibility and an overwhelming amount of racist comments becoming prevalent — many social media users have expressed that they are actively seeking alternatives that offer a more inclusive and representative space. It’s seemingly never been more evident that the need for such social media platforms that prioritize diversity, respect and inclusivity is more crucial than ever.

One alternative is to intentionally seek out social media platforms that are owned and operated by Black people.

By actively engaging with Black-owned platforms, users are not only able to contribute to the creation of digital spaces where Black experiences are valued but they also can do so in a place where they are celebrated, amplified and valued. Moreover, these platforms provide a much-needed space for Black voices to share their stories, express their creativity and build thriving online-based communities. One of the reasons for social media alternatives being sought out is the lingering issue of how Black creatives — especially Black TikTokers — are still facing the issue of their work being appropriated or stolen, making it difficult for them to receive the recognition they deserve. This ongoing problem makes it difficult for those original creators to get credit and recognition for their work and/or viral trends.

Supporting Black-owned social media platforms is also about more than just finding alternatives. Beyond moving on from Twitter, showing such support is about celebrating Black brilliance and promoting inclusivity, as well. It is also about reclaiming ownership, representation and agency in the digital landscape. These Black-owned social media platforms serve as proof of the power of community-driven initiatives.

Here are nine Black-owned social media platforms that are viable alternatives to Twitter by providing unique and valuable communities and addressing the need for diverse digital spaces.