Here Are The Black Change Makers Who Are Running For Governor in 2022

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

A number of Black policymakers are gearing up their campaigns in hopes of winning big in the 2022 governor elections in New York, Massachusetts, and Atlanta. Since former governor Deval Patrick of Massachusetts retired in 2015, there have been no Black governors in office. According to Pew Research, there have only been four in U.S. history. Former Union Army officer Pinckney Pinchback became the governor of Lousiana, but only for 36 days, following the impeachment of Henry Clay Warmoth in 1872. “During his short tenure, several appointments were granted, and ten legislative bills were sanctioned,” according to the National Governors Association.

MORE:Here’s Every Black US Senator In American History

Between the 1990s and 2000s, New York, Virginia, and Massachusetts have each elected a Black governor – David Paterson, Douglass Wilder, and Deval Patrick, respectively. While the number may be disappointing, an alluring sense of hope seems to be present for the forthcoming 2022 election, especially due to the uprise of Black lawmakers that have made historic wins in both Congress and in the mayoral race this year. Back in November, Eric Adams became New York City’s second Black mayor, While Andre Dickens beat out former city councilwoman Felicia Moore during the run-off election, becoming the city’s 61st mayor.

But in politics, black folks still have a long way to go. This country has never had a black woman governor and only a handful of black senators. In the entire 231 years that the U.S. Senate has existed, there have only been 11 senators who are Black, now including Warnock. All but four of them were elected and just two of that already small number are women.

MORE: Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor

This year looks to change that with new, young, and fresh black faces looking to make a name for themselves in a new political landscape. New York already has a handful of black candidates running for governor for the next term. Both Georgia and Massachusetts have woman of color running for governor in 2022.

With Stacey Abrams just announcing her big for Governor of Georgia, bookmakers believe she has an early edge when it comes to odds for winning the election. Only time will tell if she will be victorious, but regardless, it opens the door for future black candidates who might follow in her footsteps.

Let’s take a look at a few Black candidates who have announced their bid for governor in 2022.