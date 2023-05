Remembering Don Lemon’s Wildest Moments On CNN

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

Well-known television journalist Don Lemon was fired from CNN this week. He popularly served as a prime-time anchor of “Don Lemon Tonight” for nearly a decade. Lemon joined the news network more than 25 years before the two have publicly parted ways. We’re taking this moment to honor Don Lemon’s work with his wildest TV moments.

Lemon was based out of CNN’s New York City bureau after joining the cable news network in September 2006. The network decided to part ways with the longtime host on Monday without explanation, which shocked fans and the media industry at large. Lemon anchored “CNN This Morning” with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. The show has been on the air for nearly six months.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a memo to the network’s staff. “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Lemon shared his own statement and said that he was informed by his agent on Monday morning that CNN decided to let him go. He argued that CNN’s management did not have “the decency” to inform him of his firing directly.

“I am stunned,” Lemon said in his personal statement. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.”

The network disagreed with Lemon, calling his version of events “inaccurate.”

“He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter,” the network said in a statement.

Prior to “CNN This Morning,” Lemon hosted the prime-time show “Don Lemon Tonight” for more than eight years. He gained significant fame — some might call it notoriety — during the candidacy and presidency of Donald Trump for his no-holds-barred commentary about the 45th president, pushing back against his lies and calling him a “racist.”

Lemon has also famously faced criticism for other statements considered to be sexist and offensive to women, which are believed to have factored heavily in his termination this week. Fans have posted on social media arguing which recent interview caused his dismissal, which got us reminiscing on all of Lemon’s wild and crazy times on the air.

Check out a gallery of our favorite Don Lemon broadcasted moments over the years below.

