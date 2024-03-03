Latest Trump Speeches Highlight Same Cognitive Fears That Republicans Express About Biden

NewsOne Featured Video CLOSE

What’s that old saying about the pot talking about the kettle?

Viral video footage of former President Donald Trump delivering speeches on Saturday is highlighting the same alleged cognitive concerns that Republicans have used to fearmonger about President Joe Biden’s age, who’s been famously prone to his own gaffes.

The speeches – one in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the other in Richmond, Virginia – were the latest examples of how the conservative-led partisan attacks on Biden’s mental acuity are being hypocritically upended by the very candidate they want to replace Biden.

And somehow, former President Barack Obama – who, unlike Trump, won two consecutive presidential elections – was inexplicably referenced in both speeches.

In Richmond, for example, Trump wanted the audience to know that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word,” even if there is no proof to back up that claim.

He was just warming up, though.

Later in that same speech, Trump strangely referred to the South American nation of Argentina as an actual person.

After discussing how his MAGA platform is taking over the Republican Party, Trump launched into a diatribe about MAGA’s influence on Argentina, a country that he told the audience is a “great guy” and “a big Trump guy” who “loves Trump.”

Who’s gonna tell him?

In Greensboro, Trump – who’s referred to himself as a stable genius – did himself even fewer favors than in Richmond by delivering a speech “where he mangles and mispronounces words, garbles syntax, and spews gibberish and nonsense while sweating profusely,” as described by Ron Filipkowski, the editor in chief of Medias Touch, a pro-democracy news network.

In one instance, as shown in a brief clip that’s been viewed millions of times, Trump is shown talking about Saudi Arabia and Russia before descending into an unintelligibly made-up word punctuated by an equally incomprehensible sound reminiscent of a groan.

Luckily, Filipowski put together an expertly edited mixtape of Trump’s speech in Greensboro and shared the video of what he and other critics suggested was evidence of “dementia,” which is defined by the Mayo Clinic as “a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities.”

In fact, there’s an entire hashtag devoted to “#DementiaDon” that’s been lingering on social media for months now.

The truth is that Biden and Trump are both elderly and have repeatedly shown vulnerabilities to verbal gaffes.

That was glaringly true last election cycle when Biden questioned the Blackness of Black voters who were unsure of who to support in the 2020 election.

When it comes to their respective presidential records, however, there is no real comparison. The data speaks for itself, with Biden having canceled increasing amounts of student debt and successfully steering the U.S. out of a near recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and record-high unemployment that both came on Trump’s watch.

Beyond that, it can’t be forgotten that Trump is still juggling multiple criminal cases, most of which stem from credible allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

And so it would follow that one of the only last courses of political routes Team Trump can take is to try to deflect from its own serious issues by questioning Biden’s mental acuity.

As a result, that narrative of the president’s senility has spread across the political spectrum, culminating in a New York Times poll released Sunday that found the majority of people who voted for Biden in 2020 think he’s too old to be effective.

Super Tuesday – when 15 states and one U.S. territory will hold their presidential primaries – is scheduled for this coming week.

