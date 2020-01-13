Lupita Nyong’o’s Non-Oscar Nomination Has Twitter Dragging Mediocre White Thespians

As soon as the Oscar nominations were revealed to the public on Monday, the controversy started pouring in with the various snubs. One actress who’s notably left out of the Best Actress category is Lupita Nyong’o and the people of Twitter were not happy.

Nyong’o played two characters in the Jordan Peele-directed “Us” — Adelaide, the wife and mother going on vacation with her family and Red, the “tethered” doppelgänger who violently comes after Adelaide and her family in a twist of events. Nyong’o received acclaimed for her ability to switch between two roles. Many believed she was a shoo-in for an Oscar nomination.

However, the Oscars completely overlooked her. Instead, Renée Zellweger was nominated for her role in “Judy”, Charlize Theron for “Bombshell”, Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story”, Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women” and Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet”.