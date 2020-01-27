CLOSE
NBA Legends React To Kobe Bryant’s Passing

Posted 22 hours ago

The loss of Kobe Bryant is being felt worldwide. Kobe’s family, friends, fans and peers are mourning the tragic loss of a legend, who was a paramount figure in the NBA having earned five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and was named the NBA MVP in 2008 and NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010. A number of legendary NBA player have memorialized Kobe, who was once their student in the game.

MORE: NBA Legend Kobe Bryant And 13-Year-Old Daughter Die In Helicopter Crash

According to the New York Post, NBA legend and owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan released a statement to his “little brother.” “I am in shock over the tragic news of Kobe’s and Gianna’s passing,” he said. “Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling. I loved Kobe — he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss the conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force.”

Jordan added, “Kobe was also an amazing dad who loved his family deeply — and took great pride in his daughter’s love for the game of basketball. [Jordan’s wife] Yvette joins me in sending my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world.”

Ervin “Magic” Johnson, former Laker and former president of basketball operations for the franchise, tweeted, “Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much.”

Shaquille O’Neal, Bryant’s longtime teammate with whom he won several NBA championships, said, “There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.”

Former Boston Celtic, Bill Russell, also paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. “Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA.”

NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, also released a statement:

Check out the tributes other NBA legends gave to Kobe Bryant below.

View this post on Instagram

These picture are just the tip of the iceberg of our relationship. He taught me so many things in life that were necessary on and off the court. On the court he taught me how to carve out defenses and how to take my time. How to make winning my ultimate goal. Off the court he taught me to sign my own checks lol. Of course anyone who knows my story knows I’ve suffered a lot of loss but the only loss I can compare this to is when I lost my son. Even though our relationship wasn’t father/son, it was more like him being a teacher and me being his brother. I’m glad I got to be the ying to your yang as far as the locker room was concerned. It was my pleasure. I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news. I just knew if he was in a helicopter crash he would have been the one to survive. Somehow he would have jumped out and landed on his feet. I’m sitting here thinking about when we would be in practice scrimmaging and you would start the jump ball off with elbowing Sasha in the chest. Like dude it’s 10:30 in the morning lol. You think watching him play was crazy, you gotta think in practice if you scored like 8-9 buckets throughout the practice you had a great practice. I’ve seen him knock off 13-14 in a row in practice!!!! I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report. No way God took my brother this early. I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother 💔🙏🏿😥 @kobebryant

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on

