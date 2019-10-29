T.I. Claims Iggy Azalea ‘Switched’ On Him And Gets Roasted By Black Twitter

T.I. was one of the first major artists to cosign white Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and now he’s having regrets by claiming that she “switched” on him. However, Black Twitter is not buying his story.

The Atlanta rapper made his statements on The Breakfast Club when he said Azalea was one “blunder” in his career.

“I feel like when she found out white people liked her and she didn’t really need Black people to like her anymore, she switched up, started acting different, made moves that I wasn’t proud of that kind of placed my reputation in the line of fire,” T.I. said. “And she was very arrogant about it.”

T.I. continued, “The raps were dope at first” Then he went on to suggest that Azalea had some ghostwriters: “Of course, she had…help.”

Although T.I. might have believed that he was siding with Black people by calling Azalea his biggest “blunder,” many Black people on Twitter didn’t believe his narrative. Folks accused him of trying to profit off a White woman and it backfired on him.

One user wrote, “If anything TI wanted Iggy because she was white and knew she’d be able to crossover easily. She was gonna be his cash cow but she was never able to see the same success as Fancy again after Black Twitter turned on her.”

Another user wrote “I have an issue with TI and this iggy sh**. Dude KNEW what he was doing. ‘oh she is yt let me profit off her.” when things didn’t go his way he all pro black now if that is the case why you NEVER signed nor give the underrated black rap girls the chance you gave iggy?”

Of course, Iggy was quick to respond to T.I. as well. In now deleted tweets, she wrote:

“Please move on and speak about artist you are (hopfully) actually helping, and stop trying to bring me up for relevance. I don’t bring your ass up, NO ONE is asking about you. I’m tryna be nice because I genuinely have better and more interesting things happening…”

She continued:

“But seeing a man speaking out of his a$$hole and blurting out one thing in public and another in private for years is really infuriating. Keep it pushing sweetie & worry about what your next story line is for family hustle.”

She also addressed his ghostwriting accusations by tweeting:

“The only song you ever were a part of making was ‘100.’ Thank you for that, but you were NOT a part of the creative OR executive process on that album. Which is why I’ve always taken issue with you trying to approximate yourself with it’s success.”

Seems like this is another situation that might’ve backfired on T.I. Check out some more reactions from Twitter below.

