It appears even sacrilege isn’t above Donald Trump in his attempts to reclaim the presidential throne he lost to current President Joe Biden back in 2020.

The convict-politician is now partnering with “God Bless The U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood on a collection of special bibles priced at a whopping $60.

…sorry y’all; this is not a parody:

A typical bible might run you anywhere below or between $5 to $25 dollars depending on the quality. However, Trump attests that his are worth the full $60 due to the inclusions of a handwritten copy of the “God Bless The U.S.A.” chorus, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Wow…how thoughtful…

Read up more on this pitiful, pious attempt to garner votes by Trump below, via Business Insider:

“According to the website, its owners are using ‘Donald J. Trump’s name, likeness and image under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC.’ The New York Times, citing a person ‘familiar with the details of the business arrangement,’ reported that the former president would receive some form of royalties from the project.

The site also includes photos of prominent conservative figures holding it, like Baptist minister and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Donald Trump Jr.

In true-Trump fashion, the bible also comes with a ;gold ribbon marker’ as well.

Trump’s endorsement comes just one day after he seemingly compared himself to Jesus on Truth Social at 10:30 a.m. ET while he was still at a pretrial hearing for his hush money case in New York tied to porn star Stormy Daniels.”

That last sentence alone should tell you everything you need to know when it comes to taking this man seriously. While we would never tell any of our readers how to go about expressing their religion, this just doesn’t seem to be it by a long shot!

The post God Help Us! Trump Is Now Selling Bibles For $60 With Lee Greenwood Of "God Bless The U.S.A." Fame appeared first on Black America Web.

