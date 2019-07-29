Trump Attacks Rev. Al Sharpton And Twitter Goes All The Way Off

Donald Trump spent the entire weekend attacking Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings before turning his racist rage on the Rev. Al Sharpton on Monday morning. Out of nowhere and for no clear reason, 45 began ranting about the 64-year-old civil rights leader.

“I have known Al for 25 years,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He ‘loved Trump!’ He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!”

Yep, that’s right: America’s president also name-dropped Don King, the self-proclaimed “Republi-crat” who was one of Trump’s biggest supporters during his presidential campaign.

But 45 didn’t stop there.

“Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events,” Trump kept tweeting. “He would say, ‘it’s a personal favor to me.’ Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

The Trump team has ranted about this before. Their logic? Trump can’t be true because of all the Black people with whom he has taken pictures.

Little Donnie told The Daily Caller last year, “It’s been terrible to watch, because I know him, I’ve seen him my whole life, I’ve seen the things he’s done. It’s amazing, all the rappers, all the this, all his African-American friends, from Jesse Jackson to Al Sharpton, I have pictures with them . . . it was only till he got into politics that all of a sudden, Oh, he’s the most terrible human being ever.” See below:

Sharpton addressed the comments at the time.

On MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Rev. Sharpton recalled meeting Trump while marching against him about the Exonerated Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in the New York Times in 1989). He said Trump then became a Democrat and “when he was talking right, we took pictures with him and welcomed him to our events.” After the birther movement, he no longer stood with him — Sharpton says, “We haven’t changed. He changed.” See below.

Sharpton responded on MSNBC Monday morning. Watch below.

Sharpton and Michael Steele were meeting in Baltimore Monday to address Trump's weekend comments about Charm City.