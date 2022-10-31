Urban One Celebrates One Night of Black Culture at Fall Showcase [PHOTOS]

Urban One hosted an intimate industry event of approximately 200 key advertisers, decision-makers, Urban One talent, and executives with the mission and purpose of showcasing how Urban One is the best strategy for engaging Black America. The evening was dedicated to showcasing Black culture, music, and arts through the lens of our platforms.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alicia Keys and Rapper/Poet J. Ivy entertained the crowd along with appearances from some of our Reach Media personalities Lore’l, Rickey Smiley, D.L. Hughley, Erica Campbell, and Amanda Seales. Check out some of the amazing moments below.

Urban One is the largest distributor of urban content in the country. For more than 40 years, Urban One has been the leading voice speaking to Black America. First, as the largest local urban radio network. Then, as the largest syndicator of urban programming. Urban One is the largest and only Black-owned and operated fully integrated media company in the country. We proudly wear our banner and lift our voices as we ‘Represent Black Culture’ boldly, courageously, and unapologetically.

In Dec 2021, Cathy Hughes and Alfred Liggins III, CEO of Urban One and TV One, were inducted into the Cablefax Cable Center Hall of Fame.

The mother and son combination has made Urban One arguably the most successful Black-owned media company in history. Starting with radio, the duo has since branched out into television success by launching TV One in 2004 and CLEO TV in 2019.

“I don’t know life without radio. It’s been a constant in my life because it was my mom’s dream to provide an opportunity for Black people to have our own voice and tell our own stories,” Liggins said in a Q&A with Cablefax. “She sacrificed and put everything she had into her business. I grew up walking the hallways of WHUR at Howard University, being babysat by staff, attending events with my mom, and watching her carve her own path in what has always been a male-dominated world.”

Liggins, who took over the role as CEO in 1997 from Hughes and helped push the company to what it is today, reflected on the work his mother put in to create the foundation for the company to propel them to where they are today.

“As a child, I didn’t realize the foundation she was laying for Radio One and Urban One to become what it is today-to provide a voice and be of service to the African American community; it was just normal life for me,“ said Liggins.

Check out the photos below from the event below.

ONE Night of Black Culture

Alicia Keys Performs At Urban One's One Night of Black Culture at Fall Showcase.

