Twitter Has A Good Laugh At Tucker Carlson’s ‘White Nationalists Problems’

The hashtag “#WhiteNationalistsProblems” was a top trending topic on Twitter Thursday morning as people took to social media to mock a Fox News host’s complaint that white nationalists were being painted with too broad of a racist stroke.

In case you missed it, Tucker Carlson said on national TV Tuesday night that white supremacy was a “hoax” and “actually not a real problem in America.” But that’s not all. He also tried to downplay the very real threat of racist and white nationalist rhetoric by saying that incessantly calling out white supremacy — something that has been increasingly happening with seemingly every Donald Trump tweet — will lead the country down “the path to civil war.”

Tucker Carlson: White supremacy is "actually not a real problem in America." Calling white supremacy and issue is "a hoax" and "a conspiracy theory used to divide the country" pic.twitter.com/ydzmJ0L7UI — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 7, 2019

In other words, Carlson wants people to stop talking about the flourishing white supremacy movement that was being blamed in part for inspiring the mass shootings first in Gilroy, California, then in El Paso Texas, and then again in Dayton, Ohio.

While the commentator’s racist views spawned the hashtag “FireTuckerCarlson,” open white supremacist leaders hailed Carlson’s comments — sentiments he expressed last year that provoked a similar reaction — and implausibly presented themselves as the true victims in the ongoing national discourse of racism being encouraged and fostered under the president.

“Tucker is RIGHT! White Supremacy is a ZioMedia Conspiracy Theory!” David Duke tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “The term is itself a lie. Millions of White activists are NOT ‘supremacists’ We seek NOT to oppress or destroy any race! Human Rights for all – EVEN FOR WHITE PEOPLE! Stop antiWhite racism!”

The backlash was apparently too much for Carlson, who abruptly announced Wednesday that he was going on vacation. It was unclear whether that decision was one made by Fox News management in the absence of a suspension for Carlson espousing his very racist views.

Enter Twitter, the social media force that can bring attention to any matter, for better or for worse. On Thursday, it was by far the former as nearly 30,000 tweets powered the hashtag “#WhiteNationalistsProblems” to be the top trending topic as of late morning time.

Fresh off the biggest immigration raid in a decade, ICE arrested nearly 700 people in Mississippi on Wednesday, fueling the argument that white people are afraid of becoming the minority by 2045 — thus, the tongue-in-cheek #WhiteNationalistsProblems.

saying that white people are the superior race, but still say asian people are smarter, black people are stronger, and mexican people take “your” jobs #WhiteNationalistsProblems pic.twitter.com/xvwISWNGHR — ᴋʏʟᴀʜ ᴅᴀᴠɪs (@kylahhdavis) August 8, 2019

As can be imagined, Twitter users had plenty to say about the unfortunate combination of the mass shootings, Tucker Carlson's misguided, racist comments and the racial divide in the U.S. that's been widening exponentially since the election of the 45th president.