In this episode of Black Folklore, host Grant Yanney tells the story of ‘Free’ Frank McWorter And the abolitionist town of New Philadelphia.

In 1819, just 43 years after this country was founded, a Black man purchased his freedom from his slave owner. His journey afterward would be one of the greatest American tales in over 200 years–a history lesson Black Folklore just couldn’t pass up.