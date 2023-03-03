Black Folklore Seneca Village

Welcome to episode three of Black Folklore In Video: Seneca Village. To read the entire story about Seneca Village click here. Host Grant Yanney takes us on a journey through the past as he breaks down the secrets of the of Black town buried beneath New York’s Central Park, Seneca Village.

Central Park, in New York City, is one of the most famous parks in the world. Its iconic skylines and beautiful scenery get visited by over 25 million people each year. It’s adored by both locals and tourists from all over the world.