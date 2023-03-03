Subscribe
Black Folklore
Black Folklore

Black Folklore Seneca Village

Share the video

Share this link via

Or copy link

Welcome to episode three of Black Folklore In Video: Seneca Village. To read the entire story about Seneca Village click here. Host Grant Yanney takes us on a journey through the past as he breaks down the secrets of the of Black town buried beneath New York’s Central Park, Seneca Village.

Central Park, in New York City, is one of the most famous parks in the world. Its iconic skylines and beautiful scenery get visited by over 25 million people each year. It’s adored by both locals and tourists from all over the world.

More Videos

More from NewsOne

Ike Turner Jr. Busted For Crack In Texas After Cops Claim ‘He Tried To Eat The Drugs’

1d

Republican candidate Nikki Haley in South Carolina

Op-Ed: Nikki Haley Is Mad At Barack Obama Because She’s Fragile And Can’t Handle The Truth

1d

Titanic tourist submersible disappear on an expedition to explore the famed shipwreck

Meme Of Migrants Sinking Goes Viral As Titanic Submersive Reportedly Implodes

1d

New York Knicks 24 items

Notable NBA Players Who Attended HBCUs

1d

black man Georgia cops firearm training course apologize target practice

Georgia Cops Apologize After Using Black Faces For Target Practice During Firearms Course

1d

Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated exchange with Lauren Boebert on the House floor over resolutions to impeach Joe Biden.

Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene Calling Lauren Boebert A ‘Little B***h’ On The House Floor: Report

1d

Top Shows
Black Folklore

Black Folklore

NewsOne

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close