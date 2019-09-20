8 Times Candace Owens Lied To Congress While Testifying About White Nationalism

UPDATED: 2:19 p.m. EDT, Sept. 19 —

Candace Owens brought her traveling tap dancing show back to Capitol Hill when she testified — again — about how she thought white supremacy and white nationalism didn’t pose any threat to Black people. The argument — bereft of logic considering she has been regurgitating the racist talking points of white supremacists and white nationalists — was amplified when Congress inexplicably invited her to offer testimony before the House Oversight and National Security committees on Friday morning.

“Based on the hierarchy of what’s impacting minority Americans, if I had to make a list of 100 things, white nationalism would not make the list.”

The House is having a hearing on white supremacy and the Republicans invited Candace Owens who used her time to say it isn't actually an issue, that it wouldn't even rank in her top 100 issues and that the real issue is black-on-black crime & lack of masculinity in men. pic.twitter.com/kl2flYl7bK — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 20, 2019

“You don’t see hearing on those bigger issues,” she said. However, that was obviously a lie since the Oversight Committee held a hearing just 24 hours earlier to confront law enforcement accountability.

Eric Garner’s mother on Thursday offered emotional testimony over the police-involved death of her son — a death that was arguably caused, at least, by white supremacist attitudes, and at most by white supremacy itself. Garner’s death also largely went unpunished, which was to the casual observer another instance of white supremacy and privilege.

Gwen Carr is testifying on Capitol Hill right now at the House Oversight Hearing on policing practices. She wants to know "how come no one was held accountable … for my son's death?" #policeoversighthearing pic.twitter.com/yOnMuKDe5h — Bruce Coleridge-Taylor Wright (@bctw) September 19, 2019

Then Owens incorrectly cited what she said was the lack of Black fathers in homes with their children, an uninformed comment that ignores racist laws intentionally put in place by white supremacist-sympathizing legislators to disproportionately affect Black and brown people.

“We never hear anyone talking about what happens when you remove a father from the home,” she lied right to members of Congress. That bogus myth has long been debunked, with statistics confirming that more Black fathers live with their children than those who do not.

Jim Jordan just came to the white supremacy hearing late and with his time gave Candace Owens the floor. This is what she said. pic.twitter.com/QXiUVo8vQu — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 20, 2019

Still pushing that lie, she blamed society for fostering a culture that she said does not “inspire masculinity.”

She also cited black-on-black crime as a more pressing issue for Black America than white supremacy. However, Owens conveniently omitted the fact that, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, she is wrong. “Indeed, the rate of white-on-white violent crime, it found, is about four times the rate of black-on-white crime,” the Southern Poverty Leadership Conference wrote in 2017 when white supremacy inspired by the then-new president’s racism and hatred was beginning to flourish.

Citing police brutality, Owens also went on to downplay the lethal threat that unarmed Black men in the articular face from police officers

“You had a higher chance of being struck by lightning in 2016 than being shot unarmed by a police officer,” she stated as fact when, of course, that, too, was another lie.

The lies got to be too many to count, with seemingly one following the other in rapid-fire succession as sitting members of Congress allowed her mistruths to steadily flow. But, suffice to say, she increased her count of lies she’s told Congress in just this calendar year alone to at least 8 — a Conservative estimation, if you will.

Keep reading to find out the five lied she originally told Congress in April when she testified before the House Judiciary Committee on white supremacy.

Original story as published on April 9:

Is perjury a thing at Congressional hearings?

Candace Owens brought her revisionist take on history with her when she testified before Congress on Tuesday about white nationalism and hate speech, two things her critics say that she has willingly helped promote. The communications director for right-wing propaganda outfit Turning Point USA who recently offered sympathy for anti-Semitic Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was inexplicably invited by Republicans to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.

Her testimony should not have come as a surprise to anyone familiar with rhetoric that was credited with influencing a gunman in the deadly terror attacks against Muslims in New Zealand last month. However, Owens’ brazenly ignorant take on racism against Black people, in particular, proved too egregious to ignore for many across social media, who promptly pulled out their receipts to prove her wrong.

Kristen Clarke listening to Candace Owens in this hate crimes hearing is ALL of us. pic.twitter.com/A96Andz2xh — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) April 9, 2019

“We’re hearing [terms like ‘white nationalism’] sent around today because what they want to say is that brown people want to be scared, which seems to be the narrative that we hear every four years ahead of a presidential election,” Owens said during her opening remarks.

And that pretty much set the tone for her 5 minutes of testimony, including the following series of lies that flowed effortlessly out of her mouth. While it was may more than five times she strayed way far from the truth during her testimony, below are the most noteworthy instances.

Lie #1: White nationalist hate crimes are not on the rise

“The hearing today is not about white nationalism or hate crimes, it’s about fear-mongering, power and control,” Owens said. “The goal here is to scare blacks, Hispanics, gays and Muslims, helping [Democrats] censor dissenting opinions … helping them regain control.

Here's the video of Rep. Ted Lieu playing Candace Owens' remarks on Hitler to her at a hearing on hate crimes and the rise of white nationalism.

Via CSPAN pic.twitter.com/SEXgVuvzkw — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 9, 2019

Lie #2: The term “white nationalism” has no “real meaning”

“White supremacy, racism, white nationalism, words that once held real meaning, have now become nothing more than election strategies,” she said.

Lie #3: The “Southern Strategy” is a “myth”

Owens claimed that Black Republicans are mistreated by their Democratic counterparts for having “the audacity to think for themselves and become educated about our history, and the myth of things … like the Southern Strategy, which never happened.”

Candace Owens declares that the Southern Strategy is a myth, "that never happened" pic.twitter.com/CRCQEeGbk7 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 9, 2019

Of course, the Southern Strategy is a very real thing that has been documented millions of times over and was described by History.com as “the Republican Party’s successful plan of getting the white southern population to shift their views from Democratic to Republican.”

Lie #4: The KKK is only a phenomenon on the left

Owens made her latest incorrect reference to the Ku Klux Klan during her testimony, falsely insisting that the notorious hate group was a Democratic organization.

And now Candace Owens is going full Dinesh D'Souza, calling the terror of the KKK a phenomenon of the left https://t.co/vvtWfrkxvv — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) April 9, 2019

Politifact last year shot down that lie that’s also been perpetuated by the likes of (surprise) President Donald Trump.

However, “historians generally agree [the KKK] was founded by a handful of Confederate veterans in Pulaski, Tenn. as a social fraternity and it quickly changed into a violent group that terrorized newly empowered black and white Republicans in the South.”

Lie #5: The “Russian collusion hoax”

Lastly, she nestled up to the rear end of our president by pushing another narrative that had yet to be proven — that there was no Russian collusion with Trump to help get him elected. Despite the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report not having been made public, and with a heavily redacted version expected to be released next week, no one but the report’s author and Attorney General Barr knew its true contents. But that didn’t stop Owens was pretending like she knew about it.

Of course, white supremacist violence has increased in the United States and overseas in recent years. On top of that, Black people were the No. 1 target of hate crimes in the U.S., according to recent statistics.

Thanks for playing, Candace, but please do not try again.

Watch her full testimony below.

