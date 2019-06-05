Suspected Killer Derion Vence On The Death Of Maleah Davis: ‘I Ain’t No Killer, Bro’

The prime suspect in the death of a four-year-old girl who went missing from Houston last month was finally speaking out. But even though Maleah Davis‘ stepfather reportedly told authorities the little girl’s body was in Arkansas, where officials recovered it from last week, Derion Vence was still denying any responsibility.

“I would never do anything to hurt her. That’s not me,” Vence, 27, told ABC’s Texas station KTRK in an interview that was published Tuesday afternoon. “Ask anyone who knows me, and they’ll tell you I’m not that type of dude and I was good with the kids. I ain’t no killer, bro.”

Vence continued.

“I should be home with my family,” he said of the home he was sharing with Maleah, Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, and his daughter. “Maleah, the kids and Brittany, cooking dinner and watching Netflix. Nothing bad happened to Maleah.”

Police claim Vence led him to Maleah’s body but he somehow was still maintaining that he had nothing to do with her death. In his interview, he provided no other answers.

Vence remains jailed on charges of with tampering a corpse, but he has avoided more serious charges.

The recent developments still left many questions surrounding Maleah’s death, especially the role of Child Protective Services (CPS).

There has also been speculation that Bowens may have had something to do with her daughter’s disappearance. She said she was “not sure” if there was abuse in her home but CPS reportedly removed Maleah last year “due to allegations of physical abuse” that “required several surgeries,” ABC reporter Shelley Childers tweeted earlier this month.

BREAKING: missing 4YO Maleah Davis was removed from her home in August by CPS. They tell us it was due to allegations of physical abuse, related to Maleah’s head injury, which required several brain surgeries. She was returned home in Feb. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/jiAq1E6XVU — Shelley Childers (@shelleyabc13) May 6, 2019 Allegedly, Davis needed brain surgery after being physically abused. Vence originally told Sgt. Mark Holbrook of the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division that he, Maleah and his two-year-old son were on their way to George Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens, who was flying in from Massachusetts the night of May 4. Vence said he heard a “popping noise” and pulled over. He said a blue pickup truck pulled up behind his vehicle and two Hispanic males got out and hit him in the head. He said he lost consciousness and woke up at 6 p.m. the next day. He said Maleah was missing but his son was still there. Vence claimed he then walked to a hospital, received treatment and then reported Maleah as missing.

Rest in peace, Maleah Davis.

