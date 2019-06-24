Trigger-Happy Hannah Payne Is ‘Truly Upset’ That She’s Back In Jail After She Killed A 62-Year-Old Black Man

Hannah Payne shot and killed Kenneth Herring after she witnessed a hit and run in Clayton County, Georgia. The 21-year-old was despicably let out on bail but now after a new indictment she’s back in jail and not happy her white privilege card is failing her.

According to WSB-TV, her attorney Matt Tucker said, “She’s truly upset. … She didn’t go out there trying to kill the person.” He also said Payne learned a valuable lesson, “You don’t ever walk up on a car ’cause you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

How bizarre that she had to learn that lesson by taking the life of an unarmed Herring who was reportedly in the middle of a diabetic attack. Herring’s wife, Christine, said, she needs to be in jail and : “She was really, really wrong for what she did.”

In case you missed it, Payne was already charged with murdering Herring for the shooting early last month, but “a grand jury this week indicted Payne on charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during a felony,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. “That means Payne will be arrested again and booked in the county jail.”

Payne had previously been freed on $100,000 bond — something Christine Herring said Payne shouldn’t have been granted.

Clayton County Police Detective Keon Hayward testified earlier this month that Payne called 911 during the fateful encounter on May 7 and could be heard saying to Herring, “Get out of the car, get out of the car, get out of the fucking car! I’m going to shoot you!”

After Payne shot Herring, she reportedly told the 911 operator, “He just shot himself with my gun.” See below:

A number of emails sent to NewsOne from people who said they were Payne’s friends insisted the young driver was not racist despite the optics surrounding the case being otherwise. White supremacists paid for robocalls to Clayton County residents referring to Herring as a “negro” and urging anyone who was still listening to “Tell the District Attorney of Clayton County, Georgia, free Hannah Payne.”

While the situation was reminiscent of last year’s spate of white women trying to police Black people, it also bore similarities to the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012. In that instance, neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman shot and killed the innocent and unarmed Black teen. That was even after 911 operators told Zimmerman, an adult, not to approach the teen.

Let’s hope justice is served.

