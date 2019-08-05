El Paso Congresswoman Tells The Racist-In-Chief To Not Come To Her City

El Paso, Texas is in mourning after 20 people were killed at a Walmart. The shooter was a 21-year-old white supremacist who wrote manifesto that includes one-liners that could have come directly from Trump. Reportedly, the Racist-in-Chief will visit El Paso and one congresswoman is telling him he is not welcome.

While on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas said, “Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated. I hope that [Trump] has the self-awareness to understand that we are in pain, and we are mourning, and we are doing the very best in our typical, graceful, El Paso way to be resilient. And so I would ask his staff and his team to consider the fact that his words and his actions have played a role in this.”

She also added that her community has “been dehumanized by the president and his enablers” and that this was “one of the lowest points in American history.”

"Words have consequences. The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated." —@RepEscobar pic.twitter.com/QH0rEPIeGc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 5, 2019

The El Paso shooting was reportedly the result of a young white man’s anger over the number of Hispanics in the U.S. That much was made clear in an apparent manifesto written by that shooter, Patrick Crusius, a 21-year-old white man who wrote that he was decidedly against “race mixing” and supports the idea to “send them back” and offering a prediction of “genocide.”

At least one tweet, apparently preserved by someone controlling an Antifa Twitter account, seemed to show he was in support of building President Donald Trump‘s wall along the nation’s southern border.

Patrick Crusius wanted to build a wall. Hmm pic.twitter.com/7nKXCZbTFE — JAM CITY Antifascist Action (@JamCityAntifa) August 3, 2019

In addition, just last week, Santino William Legan killed multiple people attending the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. Legan left behind social media posts that show he may have been a white supremacist or at least sympathized with the racist movement. The final social media post Legan made prior to the July 28 shooting endorsed a book that has been widely tied to white supremacist hate groups and ideology.

The shooter in Dayton reportedly has anti-black leanings — in addition, Trump doesn’t know the difference between Toledo and Dayton, see below:

Trump inspired the white supremacist mass shooters with his hateful, racist rhetoric and now tries so hard to fake empathy and compassion for the victims that he casually confuses Dayton, Ohio with Toledo. He slipped up pretending to actually give a damn. pic.twitter.com/3allVrY8IZ — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 5, 2019

