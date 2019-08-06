Twitter Cancels The New York Times For Falsely Saying Trump Doesn’t Urge Racism

Despite decades of resounding evidence to the contrary, the New York Times ran a front-page story on Tuesday with a headline inexplicably stating that “Trump Urges Unity vs. Racism.”

Tomorrow's NYT print edition. Not sure "TRUMP URGES UNITY VS. RACISM" is how I would have framed the story. pic.twitter.com/quOibXsp32 — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 6, 2019

And while the article was referring to the president’s insincere and forced/obligatory speech condemning a weekend of mass shootings that sure seemed to be inspired by his hateful and racist rhetoric — a speech that came way too late, in many people’s opinions — Twitter users sounded off in a major way after catching a glimpse of the headline on social media before the paper was printed. It all resulted in the hashtag “#CancelNYT” being the top trending topic on Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.

NYT can be an insular institution, particularly when it comes under criticism. But I have never received more texts from furious NYT reporters/writers than I have tonight. They feel like their hard work is being sullied by a horrible headline. And they're all blaming Dean Baquet https://t.co/orhSFjxHtI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 6, 2019

The backlash was apparently so intense that the Times succumbed to the pressure and changed the controversial headline. But that still didn’t please everyone.

The revised headline is no fucking better 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #CancelNYT pic.twitter.com/IOfun8kPuX — American Putz (@american_putz) August 6, 2019

Obviously, the Times has more than a century’s worth of stellar newsgathering and reporting, but this particular story — if anyone made it past the headline — was especially jarring because the country was less than two weeks removed from Trump’s racist attacks on powerful politicians of color, especially Black ones.

Dear @nytimes: We've had just about enough of your pretending to be balanced and objective. You littered journalism with your hit jobs on Hillary's emails, overlooked the dozens of warnings on trump, and helped legitimize his inept reign of hatred. WE'RE DONE.#CancelNYT pic.twitter.com/bFsfM1TnVG — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 6, 2019

For instance, after he told four Congresswomen of color to “go back” to the countries they came from (nevermind that three of them were born in the U.S. and all are American citizens…), a gun shop in North Carolina erected a billboard with the women’s pictures, something that was widely seen as encouraging violence against them. Trump would go on to toss racist jeers at Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and the mostly Black people of Baltimore. Days later Cummings’ home was broken into.

The New York Times let Donald Trump post full page ads falsely accusing the Central Park 5 of rape and calling for their executions. They were innocent and this was all for money. #CancelNYT — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 6, 2019

So for the Times to suggest that Trump was promoting unity was a farce to many who cited these recent and many other examples of the president’s documented history of racism.

#CancelNYT #MemberOfThePressWTF is a rhetorical question that has an answer and part of that answer is: #CancelNYT. Note the difference in the two headlines: pic.twitter.com/fpGqKinhQ3 — 💧DavKat (@DavKat43) August 6, 2019

However, a closer look at the Times’ track record on race in recent years shows the old Gray Lady may need to tweak one or more of its editing processes.

NYT HR: We are the national newspaper of record and we are looking for a headline writer. Do you have any experience with headlines? Person: Yes! NYT: Do you have any samples you can share? Person: How about this one — "Dewey Defeats Truman" NYT: You're hired.#CancelNYT pic.twitter.com/QlUgihhlOC — Benjamin J. Kirby (@bkirby816) August 6, 2019

Take, for instance, when the Times ran an ill-advised profile about a Nazi sympathizer titled “A Voice of Hate in America’s Heartland” and published in November of 2017. It suggested many in the alt-right movement “want their extremist views to be normalized.” Times editor Marc Lacey subsequently released a statement apologizing for the article, which offended many people.

About time a #CancelNYT movement started to hold NYT accountable. Their Trump headline is just continuation of inexcusably running ads against Rashida Tlaib, articles on The Nazi Next Door & employing insufferable likes Bret Stephens & Bari Weiss. Isn’t this what NY Post is for? pic.twitter.com/CwZCFcBmZB — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 6, 2019

“We regret the degree to which the piece offended so many readers,” he said. “We recognize that people can disagree on how best to tell a disagreeable story. What we think is indisputable, though, is the need to shed more light, not less, on the most extreme corners of American life and the people who inhabit them. That’s what the story, however imperfectly, tried to do.”

I wanna share something with y'all: Last year someone from the NYT reached out for my opinion in the wake of that neo-nazi puff piece backlash. I said you're becoming a PR firm for Trump and the alt-right. They didn't wanna hear that. Maybe they'll listen now.#CancelNYT — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) August 6, 2019

Less than a year later, the Times followed up that gem by lending credence to the racist stereotype that all Black people look alike when it misidentified one dark-skinned Black woman for another in a photo caption. A photo that showed Angela Bassett on stage at the Emmys somehow confused the Times into believing the Academy Award-nominated actress was her polar opposite, All-American villain Omarosa Manigault-Newman. With heightened concern about diversity in American newsrooms, this glaring error didn’t help matters.

You know what I love? The Sun @nytimes (especially the crossword) You know what I hate? Having to cancel my NYT subscription bc they think it’s ok to pretend Trump’s white supremacist rhetoric never existed. They are complicit. #CancelNYT pic.twitter.com/vYu1XlD9Qm — Stephanie “Fiery Latina” Valencia (@stephanievalenc) August 6, 2019

Two months later, the Times was at it again when it refused to call then-Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis racist after the Republican’s series of racist comments, racist ads and even robocalls funded by white supremacists before the 2018 midterm election in which he would defeat former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum under controversial circumstances.

Yet and still, despite all of the above and more that hasn’t been mentioned here, the Times ran a political analysis piece about DeSantis that was topped with the following headline: “Trump Favorite in Florida Struggles To Rise After Racial Stumbles.”

