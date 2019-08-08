Explosion Of Interracial Couple’s Ohio Home Is Being Investigated As A Hate Crime

At about 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday the Wayne County, Ohio home of Brad and Angela Frase exploded. Authorities now investigating it as a hate crime.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

Angela told WOIO, “We got here and this is what we saw, but it was in flames, you know? It was done, there was nothing that could be saved. I got sick twice. That is what happened. It was like this didn’t just happen. I don’t understand it.” The home’s electricity was shut off and gas was disconnected at the meter because the house was being repaired after an electrical fire. The Frases had lived there for 23 years.

WOIO also reports, “Then, they saw something even more disturbing: A swastika painted on a garage and two blue racial slurs spray-painted on their neighbor’s cars.”

The incident is now being investigated as a hate crime. Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchison told WOIO, “We are not gonna tolerate that kind of activity and behavior here.”

The Fareses said they never had these problems in the past. Angela said, “We decided whatever happens, we’re not rebuilding here. We’re not coming back. We’re done.”

Watch the news clip below:

It has been reported that hate crimes have increased as a result of the rise of Donald Trump. Hate crimes in nine U.S. metropolitan areas rose more than 20 percent in 2016, reversing what had been a downward trend. African Americans are the most frequent victims of hate crimes.

The Texas Tribune reports, “But just 100 hate crimes — including 10 in Texas — have been pursued by federal prosecutors between January 2010 and July 2018, according to a News21 analysis of court documents. Half of those cases across the country — and half of those in Texas — involved racially motivated violence against Black Americans, more than any other group.” In addition, “Since 1995, Black Americans have been the victims of 66 percent of all racially motivated hate crimes, according to FBI data collected from local law enforcement agencies.”

Richard Rose, president of the Atlanta branch of the NAACP, told The Texas Tribune, “When this president campaigned, it was a campaign of division and bigotry. And so, those people who believe in discrimination of any kind gravitated to that campaign. After the election, they feel emboldened to act out these statements that have racial overtones in them.”

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes