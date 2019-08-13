Family Fears Foul Play In The Disappearance of Devoted North Carolina Father

A North Carolina father had not been seen or heard from in more than a week, leaving his family fearing the worst about the dedicated man who they said would not just leave his two sons behind.

Fayetteville resident Darryl Spencer Jr., 28, went missing after his shift ended at 1 a.m. at a Smithfield Foods plant in the town of Tar Heel on Aug. 3. He was reportedly last seen by his girlfriend just hours earlier prior to him driving the family’s only vehicle, a 2005 burgundy Chevrolet Trailblazer, to work around 2 p.m. that day. Amanda Singh told ABC 11 that she spoke with Spencer’s co-workers, who she said confirmed that he did show up to work and left after his shift. But she said she found it out of the ordinary that Spencer would willingly leave without his young sons.

“He would never leave his boys,” said Singh. “Those boys are his life.”

One of Spencer’s sons told ABC11 that he stayed awake the night his father did not come home.

“I’ve got to be strong for them,” Singh said. “That’s when I break down, when I’m by myself. I can’t do it in front of them.”

According to WRAL, Spencer is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a red shirt with white stripes, blue work pants and black work boots. The Trailblazer he was driving had North Carolina plates that read “HAT-5843”

Spencer’s family members were taking to social media to urge the community to come forward with any information that could help lead to his whereabouts. Singh admitted that she feared “that he’s dead. That [Spencer’s sons] won’t ever see their father again.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was being urged to call Detective D. Wilson with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-322-1507 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.

According to the Black and Missing Foundation, people of color make up 40 percent of all missing persons in the United States. Many Black people have gone missing so far this year, including Kameela Russell in Florida and Najah Ferrell in Indiana, both of whom were mothers. Unfortunately, Russell’s body was later found and a co-worker was charged in her murder. In Ferrell’s case, she has since been presumed dead after a human foot was found in a pond, but it will take weeks for DNA evidence to positively identify the remains.

