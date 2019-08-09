Never Forget: 39 Unforgettable Images Of People Protesting The Killing Of Michael Brown

Five years ago today, 18-year-old Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer, which sparked the uprising in Ferguson. People across the world, of all backgrounds, protested the killing of the young man. The officer who took his life was never charged.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

Protesting against the death of Mike Brown wasn’t just the month of the Ferguson uprising. It continued and when there is a decision to not indict the officer, more people were rightfully outraged.

In November of 2014 after it was revealed there would be no indictment, protesters held signs, chanted, cried out what has become the rallying cry since Brown’s Aug. 9 death, “Hands up, Don’t shoot!” Ferguson protestors were only seeing red as they burned buildings, turned over vehicles, taunted police, vandalized businesses, fueled by the fact that justice was not served in the Brown case. Amid the chaos, police reportedly made 29 arrests in Ferguson.



In New York City, where the tensions between police and civilians of color are stressed to the point of snapping, over 1,000 Brown supporters flocked to Manhattan holding up signs such as “Black Lives Matter,” chanting and at one point, knocking over police barricades and blocking traffic but there were, reportedly, no real major violent clashes. Civil right activist Al Sharpton and his advocacy group, the National Action Network, planned several protests at federal court houses in cities around the country.

Several hundred folks gathered in Philadelphia for five hours after the indictment decision was announced to display their dismay. Tensions between police and demonstrators did surge at one point as folks shouted “f— the police.” Officers held a strong line as protesters tried entering three highways on-ramps as well to shut them down; there were only two arrests.

In our nation’s capitol, crowds assembled outside of the White House to have their voices heard, some protesters even stretched out on the pavement to drive. Speeches were made as the Secret Service stood watch over those in attendance. Nonetheless, there were no violent outbursts at all.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the famed Lake Shore drive in Chicago two hours before the grand jury reached their verdict. Justice-seekers marched in the cold, chanting, holding up signs as officers in riot gear kept the surging masses from moving east or west. Peace, however, reigned supreme, as law enforcement announced no arrests and no reports of violence or destruction in the city.

There are moments we must never forget. See the powerful protest images below:

Never Forget: 39 Unforgettable Images Of People Protesting The Killing Of Michael Brown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com