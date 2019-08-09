CLOSE
don't shoot , Ferguson , hands up
Never Forget: 39 Unforgettable Images Of People Protesting The Killing Of Michael Brown

Five years ago today, 18-year-old  Michael Brown was shot and killed by a police officer, which sparked the uprising in Ferguson. People across the world, of all backgrounds, protested the killing of the young man. The officer who took his life was never charged.

Protesting against the death of Mike Brown wasn’t just the month of the Ferguson uprising. It continued  and when there is a decision to not indict the officer, more people were rightfully outraged.

In November of 2014 after it was revealed there would be no indictment, protesters held signs, chanted, cried out what has become the rallying cry since Brown’s Aug. 9 death, “Hands up, Don’t shoot!”  Ferguson protestors were only seeing red as they burned buildings, turned over vehicles, taunted police, vandalized businesses, fueled by the fact that justice was not served in the Brown case.  Amid the chaos, police reportedly made 29 arrests in Ferguson.

In New York City, where the tensions between police and civilians of color are stressed to the point of snapping, over 1,000 Brown supporters flocked to Manhattan holding up signs such as “Black Lives Matter,” chanting and at one point, knocking over police barricades and blocking traffic but there were, reportedly, no real major violent clashes. Civil right activist Al Sharpton and his advocacy group, the National Action Network, planned several protests at federal court houses in cities around the country.

Several hundred folks gathered in Philadelphia for five hours after the indictment decision was announced  to display their dismay. Tensions between police and demonstrators did surge at one point as folks shouted “f— the police.”  Officers held a strong line as protesters tried entering three highways on-ramps as well to shut them down; there were only two arrests.

In our nation’s capitol, crowds assembled outside of the White House to have their voices heard, some protesters even stretched out on the pavement to drive. Speeches were made as the Secret Service stood watch over those in attendance. Nonetheless, there were no violent outbursts at all.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the famed Lake Shore drive in Chicago two hours before the grand jury reached their verdict. Justice-seekers marched in the cold, chanting, holding up signs as officers in riot gear kept the surging masses from moving east or west.  Peace, however, reigned supreme, as law enforcement announced no arrests and no reports of violence or destruction in the city.

There are moments we must never forget. See the powerful protest images below:

Never Forget: 39 Unforgettable Images Of People Protesting The Killing Of Michael Brown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Michael Brown

Michael Brown Source:false

2. Young Black Men Support

Young Black Men Support Source:false

3. No Justice, No Peace!

No Justice, No Peace! Source:false

4. Hands Up

Hands Up Source:false

5. Don’t Shoot

Don’t Shoot Source:false

6. Beyond Color

Beyond Color Source:false

7. Youth Movement

Youth Movement Source:false

8. Don’t Shoot

Don’t Shoot Source:false

9. Generational Support

Generational Support Source:false

10. Activists Of Our Generation

Activists Of Our Generation Source:false

11. Gathering Crowds

Gathering Crowds Source:false

12. Mike Brown’s Mother

Mike Brown’s Mother Source:false

13. The Revolution Will Be Socially Shared

The Revolution Will Be Socially Shared Source:false

14. Anonymous?

Anonymous? Source:false

15. T-Shirt With A Message

T-Shirt With A Message Source:false

16. RIP Mike

RIP Mike Source:false

17. Hands Up

Hands Up Source:false

18. We Are One Race

We Are One Race Source:false

19. Do I Fit The Description?

Do I Fit The Description? Source:false

20. Am I Next?

Am I Next? Source:false

21. A Happy Protestor

A Happy Protestor Source:false

22. We Are Praying With My Feet

We Are Praying With My Feet Source:false

23. Masked Supporter

Masked Supporter Source:false

24. A Stand Off

A Stand Off Source:false

25. The Power Of Banning Together

The Power Of Banning Together Source:false

26. We Want Answers

We Want Answers Source:false

27. Brave Supporters

Brave Supporters Source:false

28. We Need Justice

We Need Justice Source:false

29. Hands Up

Hands Up Source:false

30. Don’t Shoot!

Don’t Shoot! Source:false

31. Passive Aggressive

Passive Aggressive Source:false

32. The People Flee

The People Flee Source:false

33. Hell No, We Won’t Go!

Hell No, We Won’t Go! Source:false

34. Solidarity

Solidarity Source:false

35. Assume The Position

Assume The Position Source:false

36. A Sniper, Really?

A Sniper, Really? Source:false

37. Never Give Up

Never Give Up Source:false

38. Is It A Race Thing?

Is It A Race Thing? Source:false

39. A Powerful Image

A Powerful Image Source:false
