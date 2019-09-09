Van Jones Has Been Tap Dancing For Trump And Now Gets Slammed By His ‘Uniter-In-Chief’

Van Jones has been swallowed up by the sunken place for awhile now. From saying Trump became “presidential” because he gave one coherent speech to giving “kudos” to Melania Trump because she stepped outside of her privileged bubble for less than an hour to visit the border, since 45 was was elected he has sounded more like Paris Dennard rather than the critical, progressive thinker he is (usually) known to be.

Now Van Jones is being slammed by Trump.

Trump wrote in a series of tweets, “When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close…. A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring…..”

He continued, “Musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. ‘Anchor”’@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about he importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have never praised the racist-in-chief and Holt has been an objective journalist. By Van Jones has praised Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Trump himself and the entire Republican party.

In February of 2019, he spike at the hateful e Conservative Political Action Conference and said to crowd of Trump supporters, “Here’s the deal — the conservative movement in this country… is now the leader on this issue of [criminal justice] reform… take some dadgum credit for being smart. Take some dadgum credit for getting it right.”

In November of 2018, Van babbled, as children were being locked up in cages, on Twitter, “Give the man his due: @realDonaldTrump is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations. Congrats to everyone on both sides who fought for this. #FIRSTSTEPact #CriminalJusticeSummit #CriminalJusticeReform #justicereform #Trump.”

In October of 2018, he interviewed Trump’s son-in-law Kushner, the senior White House aide whose qualifications have been questioned as much as his ambiguous job title. It was embarrassing interview with comments like “You have like the dopest job in the world” and “How are we going to get peace in the Middle East?”

Jones’ worship on Trump on criminal justice is insane considering 45 rolled back Obama-era prison reform policies. For example, the Justice Department will use private prisons to house federal inmates, which reverses an Obama-era policy. In addition, as The Washington Post reported, the Trump administration has “Overturned the sweeping criminal charging policy of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and directed his federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties reports.” President Barack Obama made more criminal justice reforms than any president in U.S. Trump also ended the 21st Century Task Force on Policing, commissioned by the Obama administration to address tensions between police and the communities they serve. Sessions and Trump rolled this back under their “law and order” mandate. Jones has only doubled down on his worship of Trump and his family. Now he has gotten bit.

