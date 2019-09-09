Florida Reportedly Turns Away Hurricane Dorian Evacuees From The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas at a Category Five. Most people are forced to evacuate but due to Trump’s immigration policies they are being turned away.

See the post from Miami reporter Brian Entin, “Big problems on the ferry from Freeport to Florida — announcement just made that any Bahamian without a visa must now get off. This is not normal. Nornally (sic) Bahamians can travel to USA with passport and a printout of their police record. This is a mess.”

Big problems on the ferry from Freeport to Florida — announcement just made that any Bahamian without a visa must now get off. This is not normal. Nornally Bahamians can travel to USA with passport and a printout of their police record. This is a mess. pic.twitter.com/DESUm2qBGE — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 8, 2019

The Sun Sentinal reported nearly 1,000 lined up Friday at a port in Freeport, hoping “to return back to the U.S. with a cruise ship that had just arrived and was planning to leave for Palm Beach later that night with 1,500 precious seats.”

Bahamas Paradise, the company that owns the ship, said “it would evacuate Bahamian residents who had ‘proper documentation.’ On Friday, a spokeswoman for a public relations firm in Fort Lauderdale, working on behalf of the cruise line, said that would mean a valid visa and passport, but could also include a police report and a photo identification.”

Florida state Rep. Shevrin Jones, who has family in the Bahamas, said, “There is no way that all those individuals can have those materials. We should not make those documents the deal breaker on whether you can come stay with your family or not.” He also wrote on Twitter, “The boat w/ Bahamians being turned away because they have no visas is why we must suspend the requirements for certain ppl, especially those who have families here. What did we send them back to? Nothing! Many have lost everything. This is a humanitarian issue!” The boat w/ Bahamians being turned away because they have no visas is why we must suspend the requirements for certain ppl, especially those who have families here. What did we send them back to? Nothing! Many have lost everything. This is a humanitarian issue! #BahamaStrong — Shevrin Jones (@ShevrinJones) September 9, 2019 As of Friday, “the federal government had yet to comment on the status of whether Bahamian residents who wish to flee the islands will be allowed into the United States to stay with any family they may have,” according to the Sun Sentinal. Obviously, if a country like Norway was having a humanitarian crisis, this administration would find a way to let them in.

Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by Hurricane Dorian.

