Stacey Abrams Says She’d Be ‘Honored’ To Be Considered For Vice President

Stacey Abrams said Thursday that she would be “honored” to be considered to be the Democratic nominee’s vice presidential running mate, according to a new report. It seemed to be the first time she suggested that she would welcome the opportunity to be on the Democratic ticket after repeatedly shooting down questions about her future.

Sustained applause and cheers when @staceyabrams confirmed to moderator @DorothyBGilliam that she would, indeed, be “honored” to be considered for V.P. by the eventual Democratic nominee. @TheFamilyRoomDC — Vanessa Williams (@WaPoVanessa) September 12, 2019

Washington Post reporter Vanessa Williams tweeted about the conversation Abrams was having with legendary journalist Dorothy Gilliam at the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church in Northwest Washington Thursday evening.

.@staceyabrams speaking at @TheFamilyRoomDC says black voters can’t “keep waiting for people to save us,” but must demand that candidates earn their votes. “Identity politics has worked very well for everybody else. It’s only when we start using it that it’s a problem.” — Vanessa Williams (@WaPoVanessa) September 12, 2019

This is a developing story that will be updated.

