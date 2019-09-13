Stacey Abrams Says She’d Be ‘Honored’ To Be Considered For Vice President

Stacey Abrams said Thursday that she would be “honored” to be considered to be the Democratic nominee’s vice presidential running mate, according to a new report. It seemed to be the first time she suggested that she would welcome the opportunity to be on the Democratic ticket after repeatedly shooting down questions about her future.
Washington Post reporter Vanessa Williams tweeted about the conversation Abrams was having with legendary journalist Dorothy Gilliam at the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church in Northwest Washington Thursday evening.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
