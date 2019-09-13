CLOSE
Politics
HomePolitics

Stacey Abrams Says She’d Be ‘Honored’ To Be Considered For Vice President

It was the first suggestion that she was still open to a 2020 run.

Stacey Abrams said Thursday that she would be “honored” to be considered to be the Democratic nominee’s vice presidential running mate, according to a new report. It seemed to be the first time she suggested that she would welcome the opportunity to be on the Democratic ticket after repeatedly shooting down questions about her future.

Washington Post reporter Vanessa Williams tweeted about the conversation Abrams was having with legendary journalist Dorothy Gilliam at the Metropolitan A.M.E. Church in Northwest Washington Thursday evening.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

SEE ALSO:

Stacey Abrams Rules Out Run For President

What’s Next For Stacey Abrams?

Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words
Reparations presidential candidates
24 photos

 

Election 2020 , Stacey Abrams

More From NewsOne
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close