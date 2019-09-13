Moderator Linsey Davis Emerges As The Real MVP Of Third Democratic Debate

The third Democratic debate provided the standard fare associated with a bunch of candidates trying to maneuver their ways to the top of the polls with reliable talking points about their presidential plans. But there was one aspect of the debate that stood out in particular: moderator Linsey Davis.

READ MORE: Kamala Harris Compares Trump To ‘A Really Small Dude’ At Democratic Debate

The ABC News correspondent asked a number of key questions to all the candidates, but it was her questions to Kamala Harris and Joe Biden that stood out. Davis’ line of questioning helped shine a light on two very key issues that Black voters, in particular, have been wanting to hear more about. And being that the setting of the debate was at the historically Black college of texas Southern University in Houston, Davis’ questions were beyond appropriate and asked in the most professional of manners.

The first key question Davis asked was of Harris and centered on the California senator’s controversial record as a prosecutor. Davis, noting that Harris has recently appeared to reverse her stances on criminal justice that resulted in a disproportionate number of nonviolent Black offenders being locked up, asked the senator why she didn’t try to affect the same criminal justice changes that she says she would seek as president.

“You used to oppose the legalization of marijuana; now you don’t. You used to oppose outside investigations of police shootings; now you don’t,” Davis said matter of factly. “You’ve said that you changed on these and other things because ‘You were swimming against the current and thankfully, the currents have changed.’”

"When you had the power, why didn't you try to affect change then?" @LinseyDavis asks Sen. Kamala Harris about her record as a prosecutor. Harris: "I'm glad you asked me this question and there have been many distortions of my record" https://t.co/T37EaVOvlU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/tDAPYH5p6M — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 13, 2019

Harris went on to respond to what she called “distortions of my record” without actually addressing the key component of the question: the reversal of her stances.

Later in the debate, Davis would similarly confront former Vice President Joe Biden about his decades-old comments appearing to dismiss the topic of reparations.

The candidates whenever Linsey Davis asks a question #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/DOS4xmAULw — congratulations Mr Ratburn (@JasonPedigo28) September 13, 2019

“I don’t feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather,” Biden said to a Delaware newspaper in 1975. “I feel responsible for what the situation is today, for the sins of my own generation. And I’ll be damned if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago.”

Biden looked like he was caught off guard despite reports of his lengthy history of making questionable comments on race dogging his campaign.

Its crazy in Houston. Linsey Davis asked Biden about a 1975 comment that he didn’t “feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather” when it came to segregation. He looked stunned, deflected & rambled on about Venezuela. #DemDebate — Barbara Ransby (@BarbaraRansby) September 13, 2019

It was a moment for Davis whether intentional or not, and people across social media noticed her star shining bright during the debate.

Great night: LINSEY DAVIS

Good night: Buttigieg, ORourke,

Decent night: Booker, Biden, Warren, Castro, Harris

See what had happened was: Sanders

Time for the church finger: Yang, Klobuchar#DemDebate #BlackWomenLead — Leah D. Daughtry (@LeahDaughtry) September 13, 2019

According to the Grio, Davis “has put all of her focus on preparing” for Thursday’s debate “studying each of the 10 candidates and their past, present, and future plans on issues that are most important to Americans.”

Suffice to say, her preparedness showed, and then some.

SEE ALSO:

Stacey Abrams Says She’d Be ‘Honored’ To Be Considered For Vice President

U.S Officials Traumatically Fail To Reconnect Hurricane Dorian Families