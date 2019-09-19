Kenya Moore Is Splitting From Her Husband Of Two Years

Kenya Moore is returning to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” but she won’t he a housewife. The 48-year-old will be a divorcee.

Moore married Marc Daly in June of 2017. They have a daughter together, Brooklyn Doris Daly, who was born in November 2018. They both released separate statements to People.com.

Moore said, “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly. Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Daly state, “I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible. I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

See them below in happier times:

Divorce is an ongoing theme for the “RHOA.” Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks, who is no longer on the show, have all divorced.

