Black Bailiff Goes Viral For Stroking Amber Guyger’s Hair Following Guilty Verdict

Amber Guyger has been found guilty of murdering 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own home but news of her trial is in the headline. Now, an unknown bailiff has gone viral for stroking the murder’s hair in the courtroom.

Shortly after Guyger was found guilty, the bailiff appeared to try and comfort Guyger, something she clearly did not deserve. See below:

What the hell man? She’s stroking Amber’s hair after she was found guilty of murder. Some of us are still slaves. That’s why WS don’t want us speaking about black empowerment. They don’t want their slaves to finally be set free. #AmberGuyger pic.twitter.com/y1sLGwjUgB — African Diaspora News Channel (@AfrDiasporaNews) October 1, 2019

People were outraged. One user wrote, “Wonder if it was her brother or son that amber killed would she still be stroking her hair…”

Another user added, “It was an awful look… especially in a courtroom. Have you ever seen a bailiff stroke the hair of a black man or woman on trial for MURDER? I get that as a whole we are a very forgiving people but many times it’s to our detriment.”

It took the jury fewer than 24 hours to return its verdict. WFAA reported on live TV that there were tears of joy for Jean’s family and tears of agony for Guyger, who was ultimately taken from the courtroom in handcuffs and spent her first of many nights behind bars Tuesday. It was unclear when she would be sentenced. There were reportedly cheers that broke out in the courtroom as well as the courthouse after the verdict was delivered. Several people were seen flying the national flag of St. Lucia, where Jean and his family are from.

On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Jean, 26, was gunned down while eating ice cream and watching television.

Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.

She also admitted under aggressive questioning that she never once said during the 911 call that she was scared or that she thought he had a gun. She also admitted that she never said during the call that Jean was charging at her.

See the video below of Judge Tammy Kemp reading the verdict:

According to some legal experts, the judge may have been appeal-proofing the the Amber Guyger trial outcome by including Castle Doctrine and “mistake of fact.” An appeals court may have more easily overturned the conviction if jurors weren’t allowed to consider both. #BothamJean https://t.co/Mnp00uDnD5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 1, 2019

