T.I. Claims Pro-Hitler Candace Owens Is Being ‘Used As Propaganda’

Last month, T.I. decided to get on a stage with Candace Owens and debate why she supports a white supremacist for Revolt TV. It’s a shame that anyone who said Maxine Waters has a low IQ or lied about rape statistics to demean Black men is given a platform on a Black media outlet. However, T.I. was one of the few people who checked her during the debate but now he claims she is being “used” as propaganda.

The rapper said on Hot 97, “She’s being used for propaganda — that’s just that. Whether she understands it or recognizes it or not—which I believe she does—she’s being used for propaganda.”

Host Ebro asked if Tip felt like she was trying to use Kanye West, which he insinuated last year. T.I. answered, “I actually think they have some similar views… It’s an Anakin Skywalker story I feel like with Kanye and with her,” T.I. The people who they wanted validation and acceptance from so much kinda turned a cold shoulder to them and left them out the group message so long that they was like, ‘Fuck y’all. I’ma go over here and be cool with them.'”

Watch the clip below, which begins at the 4:00 minute mark:

Owens is the same woman who inspired the New Zealand terrorist and, if you didn’t know, she dropped out of the University of Rhode Island her junior year. CTPost.com reports, “She dropped out of the University of Rhode Island in her junior year, and went on to educate herself. She read works by Ann Coulter, Milo Yiannopoulos, Ben Carson and Thomas Sowell.” Yet, she always insults the intelligence of Black folks who don’t think like her.

Here are just a few more of her most disgusting moments… Blexit is a slogan she stole from the Bank Black movement. She once said the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

She blamed the horrific mail bombs back in October on Democrats, by tweeting then deleting, “I’m going to go ahead and state that there is a 0% chance that these ‘suspicious packages’ were sent out by conservatives. The only thing ‘suspicious’ about these packages is their timing. Caravans, fake bomb threats—these leftists are going ALL OUT for midterms.”

Owens even babbled Hitler just wanted to “make Germany great again.”

