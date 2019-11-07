High School Coach Whose ‘White Power’ And N-Word Video Went Viral Is Shocked People Are Upset

When racists are exposed for their racism the general reaction appears to always be shock whether it’s donning blackface or caught on video blatantly making racist comments. John Hoskins, former assistant football coach at Knightdale High School in Knightdale, North Carolina, is the latest example.

According to ABC11, John Hoskins was celebrating his team’s win against another school and said on an Insargram, “White power, Knightdale. I still love you, (n-word).”

Hoskins explanation? “Just to set the record, I’m not racist. I don’t mean it in a negative way. My black friends say it. Once a year, it slips.” The 32-year-old also claims the children he teaches encourage him to use the N-word, “They joke around. We joke around. They walk up to me and say it. ‘Hey coach, just say it. You’re a good coach. Just say it.” He also claims the N-word makes the children “smile and laugh.”

He also complained, “15 seconds of fame in the wrong way. I’ve ruined the last 12 years of my career.”

School district superintendent Cathy Moore slammed Hoskins, “The language, the context is not okay. And unfortunately, social media will show you a piece of something but not all of something. And this man is an adult. And he should know better.”

According to News & Observer, school board chairman Jim Martin said at a board meeting,“Again, a very significant and severe racist incident occurred over the weekend. From this board, I want it to be clear that any such racist engagements, whether it’s from staff or students, are inappropriate, not accepted and wrong.”

He continued, “I want to acknowledge it and thank Superintendent (Cathy) Moore for engaging right away. Action has been taken and we will continue to move forward in this collective work for all of us to build a school system that is welcoming and frankly worthy of all the citizens of Wake County.”

Knightdale principal Keith Richardson said in a statement,“It is the responsibility of a coach to uphold the highest standards of behavior. They are role models to our children on and off the field and are trusted to coach our students with the utmost integrity. When a staff member breaks that trust, it is deeply upsetting.”

He added, “Furthermore, using the language of white supremacy stirs up feelings of fear, intimidation and threats of racial violence.

Maybe John Hoskins can get a job in the Trump administration.

