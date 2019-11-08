Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin Refuses To Admit He’s A Loser

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin lost reelection to Andy Beshear but he refuses to concede. Now even Republicans are telling him to suck it up and admit he’s a loser.

According to Kentucky.com, Bevin lost by 5,189 votes but he is claiming voter irregularities with no proof. Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville said, “The best thing to do, the right thing to do, is for Governor Bevin to concede the election today so we can move on.” He also pointed out, “The proof isn’t that people were turned away, the proof is that you have to show fraud or irregularities. You can’t just go on a fishing expedition at this point, there hasn’t even been evidence of specific fraud.

Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, who is a former state police officer, stated, “The last thing anyone wants to do is overturn a constitutional election. We want the will of the people to be done.”

State Rep. Adam Koenig, R-Erlanger added, “Unless there is a mountain of clear, unambiguous evidence, then he should let it go.”

Bevin’s loss was a huge blow to Trump and his administration. Every card-carrying Republican from Trump to Mike Pence to Ben Carson campaigned for Bevin.

Republicans are trying to downplay the win by saying Bevin was unpopular. Nonetheless, this is a state that Trump won by 30 percentage points in 2016. Trump tried to guilt Kentucky voters into supporting Bevin before, of course, redirecting attention to himself.

“Here’s the story, if you win, they are going to make it like, ho hum,” the president babbled at a rally in Kentucky on Election Day. “And if you lose, they are going to say Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. You can’t let that happen to me!” See below:

Here’s Trump saying at his rally in Kentucky last night that Matt Bevin losing “sends a really bad message” and pleading with his fans, “you can’t let that happen to me!” Welp, it happened. pic.twitter.com/LUHSUAgSnB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2019

Bevin was also the same man who said he was shocked that Black children could play chess.

Democrat Andy Beshear reveled in the victory, saying election night, “Our values, and how we treat each other is still more important than our party. That what unites us as Kentuckians is still stronger than any national divisions.”

Clearly, Bevin needs to let it go.

