White Folks In Popeyes Are Getting A Louisiana A** Whooping For Showing Their Privilege

Popeyes has people in a frenzy over their chicken sandwiches. However, some people are learning the hard way to not act a fool in the fast food franchise, especially if you are a racist white person.

See Also: Demands Increase For Popeyes To Play Their Employees A Livable Wage

At a Popeyes restaurant in Columbia, Tennessee witnesses say a white woman was arguing about a charge on her bill. Several staff told her to leave the restaurant and called one of the women the N-word. “This ain’t no place to say the N-word,” a customer said off camera.

Employees continue to tell her to leave or the way call the police on her and she responds with, “The law is my family.”

Watch below:

New video from inside a Popeyes restaurant in Columbia, Tenn. shows the moments before a woman is body slammed in the parking lot pic.twitter.com/ueEdlhsr9A — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2019

Moments later, she was is outside of the Popeyes and body slammed on the concrete, see below:

This Racist got what she deserved…❗ A female white supremacist went into a Popeyes and used the N-word at the employees. Well, she ended up getting what she deserved. It ain't cool to be a racist.#popeyesfight #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rLAGax865e — Beautiful Africa (🚫Racism ❌) (@blackpride____) November 11, 2019

According to ABC 7, Her attorney released the following statement, “If she said something that she regrets, it doesn’t give a grown man the right to chase her into the parking lot as she is trying to leave the store, and body slam a 55-year-old grandmother down on the concrete.”

Deriance Hughes, 29, was arrested and faces aggravated assault charges.

At another Popeyes, a white man is annoyed annoyed about the line. In the viral clip he can be head screaming “f*ck you” and screams at a customer, “Don’t you motherfucker, don’t you! Don’t you n****r!” He also yelled, “Fucking n****r-ass motherf*cker, f*cking get out of my way!” He then stormed out of the restaurant:

However, he was followed out of the restaurant and was soon on the ground crying that he was sorry.

Lil bra got the real angle, got whooped outside 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PKPQeKnJHz — REAL.AUTHENTIC.WORLD.WIDE🌍 (@RealRawwwww) November 6, 2019

On Aug. 12, Popeyes posted a tweet letting the world know that their new chicken sandwich was available nationwide. Black Twitter was among the first to share thoughts on the new menu item, which some called the best sandwich they ever had. That would seem to suggest that the more melanated segment of Twitter was among those users who helped give Popeyes $24 million in free advertising. However, the frenzy over the chicken sandwiches have been a high levels.

From people being stabbed to white folks showing their privilege, maybe people need to consider buying chicken at home.

SEE ALSO:

Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

Black Twitter Remembers David Koch As Anti-Obama, Pro-Inequality Climate-Denier

An Open Letter To Rihanna: Please Reconsider Shaun King’s Diamond Ball Award