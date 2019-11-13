Pack Of White Thugs Brawl At A Popeyes Drive-Thru ‘Over A Chicken Sandwich’

While people like Ja Rule are disappointed in his “people” over a chicken sandwich, what he and others fail to realize is that the foolishness over chicken is not limited to race. A pack of white folks at a drive-thru is the latest example.

Twitter user @EspnDrunk posted a video on Twitter of a pack of white thugs at unknown Popeyes drive-thru. At first, two women are fighting then a man jumps in who yells, “Get off my f***ing wife!” They topple to the ground as another man tries to calm him down. Police arrive and miraculously managed to deescalate. No guns were drawn and no punches were thrown. One of the women were calmly arrested.

See below:

Just when you think things at Popeyes have quieted down pic.twitter.com/E17hhiGU7G — ESPN Drunk (@EspnDrunk) November 12, 2019

Twitter was loving it. One user tweeted, “People have literally lost their minds!” Another even commented on the cop, “Good lord that cop was massive.”

At least these thugs are taking out their rage on each other. Recently, racists tried to act a fool toward Black folks at Popeyes and learned the hard way.

At a Popeyes restaurant in Columbia, Tennessee witnesses say a white woman was arguing about a charge on her bill. Several staff told her to leave the restaurant and called one of the women the N-word. “This ain’t no place to say the N-word,” a customer said off camera.

Employees continue to tell her to leave. Moments later, she was outside of the Popeyes and was body slammed on the concrete, see below:

This Racist got what she deserved…❗ A female white supremacist went into a Popeyes and used the N-word at the employees. Well, she ended up getting what she deserved. It ain't cool to be a racist.#popeyesfight #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rLAGax865e — Beautiful Africa (🚫Racism ❌) (@blackpride____) November 11, 2019

Deriance Hughes, 29, was arrested and faces aggravated assault charges.

At another Popeyes, a white man was annoyed annoyed about the line. In the viral clip he can be head screaming “f*ck you” and screams at a customer, “Don’t you motherfucker, don’t you! Don’t you n****r!” He also yelled, “Fucking n****r-ass motherf*cker, f*cking get out of my way!” He then stormed out of the restaurant. However, he was followed out of the restaurant and was soon on the ground crying that he was sorry.

Lil bra got the real angle, got whooped outside 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PKPQeKnJHz — REAL.AUTHENTIC.WORLD.WIDE🌍 (@RealRawwwww) November 6, 2019

On Aug. 12, Popeyes posted a tweet letting the world know that their new chicken sandwich was available nationwide. The sandwiches became a national story and were soon sold out. The sandwiches returned this week and chaos has ensued.

