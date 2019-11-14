Ex-Proud Boys Cop Cries ‘White Supremacist’ Tears In Fear Of Civil Rights Activists

A Connecticut cop was in his feelings after being called out for his membership to a group that civil rights activists label as white supremacist.

The Associated Press obtained a letter from Officer Kevin Wilcox, who once belonged to the Proud Boys. It was addressed to East Hampton’s police chief, and in the text Wilcox accused civil rights groups of trying to “silence conservative voices.” Wilcox explained that he was a dues-paying member of the Proud Boys for about eight months, but then he left the group because he suspected its members would be slammed by “far-left political organizations” and labeled as bigots due to their “love” for Donald Trump.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law initially called for Wilcox’s removal from the police department after questioning his social media connections with members of the Proud Boys, a group known for its violent altercations at political rallies. In September, East Hampton Police Chief Dennis Woessner told the organization that Wilcox’s Proud Boys membership wasn’t in violation of department policies.

Despite Woessner’s words, Wilcox, 53, retired from the East Hampton Police Department on October 22 one week after it was revealed that Wilcox was a Proud Boys member and made online payments to a group leader. Kristen Clarke, the civil rights group’s executive director and president, pushed the department to investigate Wilcox’s “possible connections with white supremacist groups and individuals.” Her July 24 letter to the police chief deemed the Proud Boys a “male-chauvinist group with ties to white nationalism.”

The chief requested a written response to Clarke’s allegations from Wilcox and this is when he described Clarke’s accusations as “an outright lie” and an “assault” on his character.

“Clarke’s letter is filled with links to far-left propaganda that expose her motive, which is to silence conservative voices.” Wilcox wrote. “The law firm that she represents is a cudgel used to bludgeon anyone who doesn’t follow their far left ideology.” The links in Clarke’s letter featured articles published by National Public Radio, PBS, The Guardian newspaper and the Hartford Courant. Wilcox also argued that it’s “very telling” that Clarke’s organization is funded by “many uber-progressive (alt-left) foundations like George Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society.” Soros, a billionaire philanthropist and Hungarian-born Jew, is ofter demonized by right-wing conspiracy theorists.

Clarke argued back that her organization’s “sole goal is ensuring public safety at a time of increasing hate activity, extremism and racial violence.”

“Extremists undermine the integrity of law enforcement and pose a threat to public safety,” she told the Associated Press on Wednesday. “We won’t stop until we eliminate extremists from the ranks of law enforcement, root and branch.”

Wilcox claims he only was a “passive” member before he quit the Proud Boys in February, about five months before Clarke’s group first inquired about his connection to the Proud Boys. “They were childish and annoying,” Wilcox wrote in his letter.

The irony of it all.

