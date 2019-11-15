Charges Dismissed Against Teen With No Arms Or Legs Who Was Violently Attacked By Police

A horrific video of an Arizona deputy violently attacking a 15-year-old quadruple amputee in Arizona finally went public this week. The incident happened on Sept. 26 with the the teen and his 16-year-old friend who recorded the video being arrested and charged. The charges have been dismissed against the 15-year-old.

The child’s name is Immanuel Oloya and the person who gave the video to the media was Joel Feinman, the public defender.

KOLD reports, Jonathan Mosher, chief criminal deputy in Pima County, said in a statement late yesterday, “Today, for the first time, our office saw the video from the September 26th, 2019 incident involving Immanuel Oloya. The Public Defender obtained this video and released it to news media, but our office was not given any opportunity to review this video until today. Upon reviewing the video, we have dismissed the charges pertaining to this incident.”

The charges have not been dropped against Oloya’s 16-year-old friend who recorded the video. The sheriff’s department is allegedly conducting an “internal investigation” into the the incident.

According to local news outlet KOLD, Immanuel Oloya was living in a group home after being abandoned by his parents. He reportedly got upset with a staff member and knocked over a garbage can. The police were called and an unidentified deputy arrived on the scene. The eight-minute video shows him screaming and cursing at the child and eventually wrestling him to the floor.

See KOLD’s news clip below

Joel Feinman, the Pima County Public Defender, condemned the officers involved.

“Men with badges should not be acting this way,” he said. “Men and women who do act this way should not have badges and guns.”

The video is deeply disturbing and we can only hope the police officer will be held accountable. However, Arizona is known for rewarding aggressive police. In May of 2018, Robert Johnson was in the lobby of an apartment complex in Mesa and was pummeled by cop. It was ultimately ruled that the officers involved were justified in the brutal beating, which was caught on camera. On the other hand, the Phoenix Police Department recently fired an officer who threatened to shoot a Black family over a doll. However, it took five months for that cop to be terminated.

Let’s hope Immanuel Oloya and his friend are able to win a massive lawsuit from Pima County.

