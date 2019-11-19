Veteran Detective Says White Officers Racially Profiled And Assaulted Him In Police Station

A career detective in D.C. is shedding light on how racism still doesn’t evade him, even when he’s in law enforcement.

According to The Washington Post, after a long shift of detective work in Columbia Heights, Jed Worrell, who is Black, was heading home around 4 p.m. in September, but he stopped by a police substation to use the restroom and get a Diet Coke. He was wearing civilian clothing that included a Brooks Brothers shirt, slacks and a bow tie. He had visited the station before and he expected this visit to be like any other.

Worrell used his police-issued security card to swipe through the front door of the station and another door to a secure area. Once inside, another officer who he did not know asked for his ID, so Worrell presented it to him. Then, Worrell said minutes later, a sergeant Worrell didn’t know also asked for identification.

This eventually resulted in a violent altercation between Worrell and two sergeants that ended with Worrell throwing one of the officers into a window and the other pulling out his stun gun and handcuffing Worrell, according to the police report.

Worrell, who is Black, said the white sergeants started the physical altercation when they grabbed him by his shoulders while his back was turned to them. Worrell has been on the force for 27 years and he believes this is the first time in his career that he felt subject to a racially motivated attack.

The 57-year-old, who wears his hair in collar-length dreadlocks, filed a complaint with D.C.’s Office of Human Rights, claiming the sergeants targeted him because of his age and race. The police reports identifies both sergeants as being 33-years-old.