Veteran Detective Says White Officers Racially Profiled And Assaulted Him In Police Station

“I felt a sense of humiliation as though I was expected to kowtow to the sergeants,” Worrell wrote to the city’s equal employment officer. “I was profiled simply based on the way I look, different with dreadlocks.”

A police report filed three days following the incident tried to classify the altercation as an assault by Worrell on the two sergeants. Worrell said he only reacted to physical contact by the sergeants. He said he grabbed one and thrusted him into a soda machine and “flung” the other towards a window. The detective said he remained in handcuffs for about 45 minutes after the incident.

Police said an internal affairs investigation is underway. The sergeants identified in the police report include Kyle Kimball and Stephen Amodeo, and they still remain on active duty. Meanwhile, Worrell said he’s on sick leave because he suffered injuries to his neck and wrist due to the altercation. He is still cleared to report to active duty. Worrell, nicknamed the Professor by his colleagues, is employed with the department’s special victims unit that focuses on investigations into the deaths of children and infants.