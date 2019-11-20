Felicity Huffman Reportedly Ready To Be A White Savior For Inmates After Spending 11 Days In Prison

Convicted scammer Felicity Huffman seems to be all about helping inmates now, according to reports from Page Six.

After serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, sources say that Huffman now wants to work with incarcerated women as part of her community service program.

“Her experience is that these women are left behind,” a source close to her family explained. “They’re abandoned. There’s no support for them either in the institution or when they leave the institution, and that broke her heart.”

A spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons tried to deny these claims, telling Page Six, “Although it is the BOP’s philosophy that release preparation begins the first day of incarceration, focus on release preparation intensifies at least 18 months prior to release.” He went on to say that the facility provides programs like the Release Preparation Program, which encompasses classes in “résumé writing, job search, and job retention.” He also argued that certain inmates are placed in halfway houses prior to release to “help them adjust to life in the community and find employment.”

Insiders also slammed reports that labeled the correctional facility as a cushy prison nicknamed “Club Fed.” However, a Bureau of Prison official anonymously told The New York Times that yoga and Zumba classes are permitted and that inmates sometimes sunbathe even though Dublin’s online handbook states “sunbathing is prohibited in all areas.”

The Dublin FCI also has a low-security facility that contains more than 1,000 inmates and a separate minimum-security satellite camp that houses about 175 inmates, according to The New York Times. Huffman served her time in the camp.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May for dishing out a $15,000 bribe to William “Rick” Singer, who was the mind behind the college admission scandal.

In September, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison beginning October 25, and she was ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and to complete 250 hours of community service. She only served 11 days of her time because her release date fell on a weekend.

Huffman started her community service program last month. However, on September 16, Huffman and her younger daughter, Georgia, were photographed visiting a nonprofit called The Teen Project. The organization helps young women, who were homeless and sex-trafficking victims, receive services like counseling, therapy, and medical attention.

“Her younger daughter wants to work in public policy and wants to go to law school one day, so she was very interested in the issue,” the close family source explained. “I don’t know how they came upon the organization, but it’s something that she and her daughter wanted to do together.”

Huffman should meet her community service requirements by early 2020. However, sources say she wants to continue her work with The Teen Project and women’s incarceration reentry organizations long after she meets her requirements.

“She really wanted to double up on her community service work anyway, and this is an opportunity for her to continue to do some of that,” the source said. “This case really affected her in a big way.”

A white savior complex in the making.

