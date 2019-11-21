Harriet Tubman’s Family Speaks Out On Reports That Julia Roberts Was Considered To Play The Freedom Fighter

Social media was astonished when it was reported that Oscar winner Julia Roberts was considered to play freedom fighter Harriet Tubman. Now the family of Tubman is speaking out.

Harriet’s great-great-great-grandniece, Tina Wyatt, told TMZ that African-American would have boycotted a film with Roberts as Tubman. She explained, “Our history was important and it is important. We know the difference. It was important years ago before it was in our history books. When I was a child it was important but we were taught our history through our families, we were taught our history through our churches. We were not ignorant.”

She also stressed that it was an insult anyone would think that people, especially African-Americans, would not know the the freedom fighter was a Black woman.

In case you missed it, Gregory Allen Howard, the screenwriter and producer of “Harriet,” told Entertainment Weekly that when he first pitched the film in 1994, a studio head brought up Julia Roberts to play Tubman.

“I wanted to turn Harriet Tubman’s life, which I’d studied in college, into an action-adventure movie. The climate in Hollywood, however, was very different back then,” Howard said. “I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman.'”

Howard claimed the studio head said, “It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.'”

Cynthia Erivo starred as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet,” which is directed by Kasi Lemmons. On opening weekend, the Focus Features film brought in $12 million from 2,059 theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That made “Harriet” the 13th-best opening ever for Focus. The film was only expected to bring in between $7.5 million to $9 million range.

The film also had a diverse mix of people but the success was driven by African-Americans. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that “African-Americans made up 49 percent of tickets buyers, followed by Caucasians (36 percent), Hispanics (8 percent) and Asian/other (7 percent), according to PostTrak. Nearly 60 percent of the audience was 35 and older, including almost 40 percent over 45.”

As of now, the film has grossed over $32 million at the box office. This is despite controversies like some people outraged that someone who isn’t American, Cynthia Erivo, who was born in London but her parents are from Nigeria playing Tubman — even though Tubman’s maternal grandmother was from Africa.

