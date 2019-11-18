Candace Owens Claims Black America Has Turned Its Back On ‘Intellectual Heroes’ Like Ben Carson

Candace Owens had a sunken place sit down with Ben Carson. The Republican who has voiced support for Adolf Hitler while disparaging Black women and says women like Maxine Waters as having low IQs claimed over the weekend that Black America has turned its back on “intellectual heroes” like Carson, who she had on her sunken show.

“Black America has been deceived. We’ve turned our back on the intellectual heroes of our community in favor of idolizing athletes, musicians, and rappers who have led us astray,” Owens tweeted Saturday. “It was an honor to sit down w/ @SecretaryCarson.”

That comment came from the same person who said Kanye West was “one of the bravest men in America.”

See the clip below where Carson says what drives him in his faith — even though he supports a man who is a white supremacist and said he has never asked God for forgiveness.

Contrary to what Owens has convinced herself to believe, it is Carson who has seemingly turned his back on Black America.

Carson is the same person who once said poor people are too comfortable in poverty and “a comfortable setting that would make somebody want to say: ‘I’ll just stay here. They will take care of me.’” He is also against affirmative action and does not believe taxpaying American citizens who happen to be part of the LGBTQ community should marry. The retired neurosurgeon also said he thinks Black men sitting on porches in Baltimore are unemployed. He hired a documented racist. He also thinks the answer to affordable housing is throwing everyone in a trailer park.

Carson has also denied blatant racism. In July, Trump’s racist “go back” tweets targeting Senators Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts as well as Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York went viral. Carson’s response about Trump? “He is not racist at all.”

With that said, Owens’ history should not make her latest comments surprising. She recently said she had no “race issues” growing up, but selectively forgot that she and her family sued her high school in 2007. The NAACP, which in that case helped Owens’ family receive a settlement of $37,500 from Stamford Public Schools in Connecticut, was labeled as “one of the worst groups for Black people” by the same person who once said that “Hitler just wanted to make Germany great.”

