Suspected White Supremacist Wanted To ‘Exterminate’ Black People Over Barnard Killing

A Connecticut man has been arrested for threatening to kill Black people in Harlem as a means of seeking retaliation for the murder of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors.

The New York Daily News reports that 31-year-old Trevor Spring of Stonington, Conn. was charged on Friday with second-degree threatening, which is a misdemeanor. Spring confessed that he was responsible for posting a thread on Reddit under the name “Soup_For_Breakfast,” where he threatened to “exterminate” the 13-year-old who has been charged with Majors’ death.

MORE: More On The Barnard College Student Killing: Charges Dropped Against Second Teen

“I do believe that’s black kids murdered her though,” Spring wrote on Reddit according to his arrest warrant. “That’s the real story. Why don’t you pay attention to that. A black kid 13/14 year old stabbed a white gurl (sic) to death for nothing.”

The affidavit also quoted him saying, “Time to exterminate the real problem. Now he was freed by family/lawyer and let loose in HARLEM! I’m going to search for him myself tonight. Armed and read to fire. Then the parents are next.”

Spring claims he admitted to writing the post during his lunch break at work on Tuesday.

The threat was later obtained by the NYPD’s Ethnically Motivated Extremism Unit, who was alerted by a Crime Stoppers’ tip. The affidavit says that the NYPD then contacted Connecticut State Police, which resulted in Spring’s arrest.

He was arrested Thursday night at his mother’s home in North Stonington. Spring says that although he wrote the post, “he has no guns, or access to guns, and is not going to harm anyone or drive to New York City.” He was released on $5,000 bond.

On another note, the NYPD has released photos of the third teenage suspect in Majors’ brutal murder. The 14-year-old, who according to previous reports, slipped out of a car while he was being driven to turn himself in to police.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison released three photos on Friday asking the public to assist the police department in obtaining information about the unnamed teen’s whereabouts. According to The Daily Mail, police typically do not release photos of underage suspects, but have opted against that notion as the teen is still at large.

The site also reports that a massive manhunt for the teen is underway.

Trevor Spring was arrested – then released, for vocalizing his intentions to harm the teen suspected of murdering the Barnard College student. However, are there others who share his sentiment, but aren’t as bold to share it on social media?

Photos of this teen have now been released, so what if someone who also wishes to “exterminate the real problem,” like Spring, gets ahold of the unnamed teen’s whereabouts and decides to take matters into their own hands?

The teen’s actions in connection with the murder have not been confirmed and now the presumption of innocence, which everyone is entitled to, might end up being an afterthought.

