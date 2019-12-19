Barnard College Murder: All The Ways NYPD Is Bungling The Case

NYPD officers aren’t strangers to imitation tactics, the blue wall of silence and anything else that works in their favor as it pertains to obtaining information, hiding evidence and the list goes on.

Most recently, questions and concerns have begun to slowly deflate the testimonies surrounding the case of 13-year-old Zyairr Davis who has been suspected of murdering 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors. The lawyer for the young teen is criticizing the NYPD for allegedly questioning Davis without an attorney present, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Davis admitted to being at Morningside Park on December 11 when Majors was brutally stabbed, but says that he did not commit the actual act. When questioned by NYPD Detective Vincent Signoretti, who testified on the stand last Friday, Davis said he “saw the victim get stabbed. He saw feathers come out of her jacket, and then all three of them ran out of they park … and they went home.”

Davis also told police that he was 10ft away from the victim while the other two 14-year-old boys he previously named as accomplices attacked Majors. The charges were recently dropped against one teen and the other remains at-large, which also seems to be going unaddressed.

NYPD Detective Wilfred Acevedo also recounted in court the information he obtained from Davis when he interviewed the teen. Acevedo said that Davis told him that they were heading towards the stairs in the park when they came across Majors. One of the 14-year-olds grabbed her from behind while another attempted to rob her, the Daily Mail reports. Davis said when Majors refused, the second 14-year-old stabbed her.

Hannah Kaplan of The Legal Aid Society, who is representing Davis, suggests that her client was intimidated while being interviewed. Kaplan said the teen’s confession was led by an officer who “yelled at him.” She also said that Davis was unaware of the other two boys’ intentions to rob Majors and he told police this information “as much 10 times during his interview.”

Kaplan added that while Davis’ uncle, who is also his legal guardian, was present for the interview, an attorney was not.

Reports claim that police are still searching for the teen who remains at-large. He allegedly darted out of a car as he was being driven to the police station by a relative or lawyer. The NYPD “is refusing to comment on its search for him.”

As for the 14-year-old whose charges were dropped, he was accompanied by both his mother and lawyer when being interviewed by police. He cited his right to remain silent and was released.

The inconsistencies at hand are similar to that of the Central Park Five case. NewsOne previously listed the parallels between the Barnard College student’s killing and the group of Black and brown boys who were falsely arrested, charged and incarcerated for the killing of a jogger in Central Park in the 1980s.

In both cases, the victim was a white woman. Also, the suspect(s) is custody is/was a Black teen. Not to mention, the confessions were obtained without a parent being present.

The resemblance of the cases have resulted in a warning being issued to the detectives investigating the case. Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer advised detectives to “tread lightly” with the Barnard College student’s case, as to not repeat mistakes made during the Central Park Five investigation, according to a report from The New York Daily News.

“I have no clue as to who is with him,” Brewer said of the suspect. “No one is supposed to be confessing without someone with him, a lawyer, a guardian, a parent. I don’t know. There are just more questions than answers. Who was with a 13-year-old, and how would he confess so fast? We need a lot more information before we believe anything.”

Whether or not the NYPD will take heed to the precautionary measure suggested to them is a question that has not yet been answered.

