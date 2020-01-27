Who Was Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Pilot? Crash May Have Been Caused By Fog

There were still so many questions surrounding the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with eight other people — including his teenage daughter — in a helicopter crash in southern California on Sunday. As fans, friends and former colleagues alike all expressed an outpouring of grief, people on social media were demanding to know more information about the crash that killed a legendary basketball player who touched so many lives on and off the court.

Some of those questions included: Who was the helicopter’s pilot and whether he or she was at fault in any way. While there were no immediate definite answers for those questions, there were, however, several reported factors in the crash that appeared to be relevant, like witnesses saying there was heavy fog in the air at the time of the crash. TMZ reported that the Los Angeles Police Department even grounded its fleet of helicopters because of it.

This is Kobe’s helicopter flight from earlier today. I’m not an aviation expert but I assume the circling that starts at 17:22 is the pilot waiting for clearance? pic.twitter.com/E8TLBUb5vF — Jeremy (@DSky3) January 27, 2020

“Flight tracker data shows Kobe’s chopper appeared to first encounter weather issues as it was above the L.A. Zoo,” TMZ wrote. “It circled that area at least 6 times at a very low altitude — around 875 feet — perhaps waiting for the fog to clear.”

“I heard some explosion.” A witness describes the helicopter crash which killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Southern California #RIPMamba #RIPKobeByrant #RIPGigiBryant pic.twitter.com/BJk4PBBaHk — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 27, 2020

As of Sunday night, local officials had released the name of everyone on board except for the pilot and two others while federal officials investigate the crash, but frustration was building across social media as the demand grew for authorities to identify the pilot and his or her flying record.

Even though the pilot is dead as well part of me is irritated with him. I’m always irritated with pilots when it comes to mechanical or weather related accidents. You know the forecast BEFORE you take off. You have air traffic control, etc, radars all of that. Divert or postpone — Renée (@Curly__Ren) January 27, 2020

One of Kobe’s former pilots told the L.A. Times that the helicopter the basketball legend died in was “fantastic” and like “a Cadillac, a limousine — it’s limo-esque.” The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter that crashed couldn’t have been felled by any inclement weather, though, Kurt Deetz, who was Bryant’s pilot from 2014 to 2016, said to the Times on Sunday. “The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft — it just doesn’t happen,” Deetz explained.

Kobe Bryant's S76B Pilot had been circling for about 15 minutes in thick Fog. He first headed along the 118 freeway but due to worsening conditions he inexplicably turned towards mountainous area.Then Pilot rapidly climbed from 1200 ft to 2000 ft. Points to Pilot Error! pic.twitter.com/jg4uqfLPhq — Airplane Ben (@BenAirplane) January 27, 2020

However, Justin Green, an aviation attorney who used to fly helicopters in the Marines told KTLA he suspected weather played a larger role than believed.

God has put a burden on my heart to pray for pilots. So many planes just falling out of the sky the last 6 months. Jesus be with pilots while flying and protect them! My heart is so heavy for this Kobe Bryant helicopter tragedy😢 — Caprice Webb (@CapriceWebb) January 27, 2020

“Pilots can become disoriented in bad weather, losing track of which direction is up,” KTLA reported. “Green said a pilot flying an S-76 would be instrument-rated, meaning they could fly the helicopter without relying on visual cues from outside.”

Man, the why on this Kobe story appears to be fog & an ill-advised decision to travel when LAPD's air support had already been grounded. Pilots take some risks and this wasn't egregious, but it looks like they were trying to avoid exactly what ended up happening — Thanos (@FightOnTwist) January 27, 2020

A local resident told the Sentinel and Enterprise that he heard but couldn’t see the moments before the crash.

I understand Kobe passed but I'd like to take this moment to send prayers and love to everyone else on the helicopter as well, the pilot, teammate and teammates parents. It's a sad day for everyone — internet emo (@cutiepop445) January 27, 2020

“Ït was very foggy so we couldn’t see anything,” said Colin Storm, who lives in Calabasas. “But then we heard some sputtering, and then a boom.”

I am not one to normally be the one to immediately blame the pilot in air crashes, but after looking at the METARs and weather around Kobe’s tragic accident, I’m looking right at the pilot for answers. Rule 1 of flying: if it’s IFR weather, file an IFR flight plan or don’t go. — David Remedios (@dremedios) January 27, 2020

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would investigate the pilot’s history, the maintenance records and information on the helicopter’s owner and operator as well as the helicopter’s occupancy limit.

NTSB launching Go Team to investigate the Jan. 26, 2020 crash of a Sikorsky

S-76B helicopter in Calabasas, CA. The team is expected to arrive in California this evening. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 26, 2020

According to TMZ, “the pilot contacted the control tower at Burbank Airport around 9:30 AM PT, and the tower was aware the pilot had been circling for about 15 minutes. The pilot eventually headed north along the 118 freeway before turning to the west, and started following above the 101 freeway around Woodland Hills, CA.

Satellite imagery over the SoCal coast where a helicopter crashed, killing all passengers onboard, including Kobe Bryant. At the moment, there isn't any information detailing whether or not fog or other weather was to blame for the crash. pic.twitter.com/pOAFjeU6sT — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) January 26, 2020

After encountering the fog, “they turned toward a mountainous area. The pilot suddenly and rapidly climbed from about 1200 feet up to 2000 feet” and flying more than 180 miles per hour.

The black box recording was posted on social media on Sunday night.

“A ruling on the cause can take a year or more,” KTLA wrote.

Kobe Bryant was 41 years old. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna also died in the crash along with baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, who played on a basketball team with Bryant’s daughter. Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser was also killed. The other two victims were not immediately identified.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, and their three other daughters: Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 7 months.

