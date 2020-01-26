Epic Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Is The Black Mamba

Kobe Bryant ruled the court for years throughout his NBA career, which deemed him legendary. Despite his passing on Sunday, Jan. 26 at just 41 years old, the Philadelphia native is known for the history he made while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016, and leading his team to five NBA championships. He was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an Oscar winner. Bryant is not only sports history but he is American history.

He also dropped knowledge for more than 20 years. Check out these powerful quotes from the Black Mamba.