Delusional White Men Attack Nancy Pelosi Over Ripping Trump’s SOTU Speech While Ignoring His Racist Antics

Donald Trump‘s White man brigade of supporters have fervently shown their innate ability to pick and choose what ruffles their feathers as it pertains to the POTUS, his racist antics, those who challenge said antics and everyone who tries to hold him accountable. Trump gave his third State of the Union speech Tuesday night, which began with him snubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s handshake, included devout racist Rush Limbaugh being honored with the nation’s highest civilian honor – the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and concluded with Pelosi ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech. And of course, White men rallied together on social media channels to turn a blind eye to all, but Pelosi tearing the manuscripts in half.

MORE: Let’s Talk About All The Black Guests Trump Had At The State Of The Union And What That Really Means

One supporter, who deemed Pelosi a “disgrace,” tweeted, “Ripping up the a copy of the State of the Union address to the American people was not only shameful but made her look like a complete disgrace in front of all the citizens watching.”

I sure hope Nancy “I suck @ my job” Pelosi has property outside of this gr8 country. She should be fired and exported. pic.twitter.com/UGFJu7aTIi — Rob Bright (@rob_bright) February 5, 2020

Another wrote, “I sure hope Nancy ‘I suck @ my job Pelosi has property outside of this gr8 country. She should be fired and exported.”

Nancy Pelosi isn't standing for Rush Limbaugh and frankly it's appalling. He has cancer. This isn't some political thing. Grotesque. #SOTU — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) February 5, 2020

Following the State of the Union, Pelosi stood behind her decision to rip up Trump’s speech. “The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people,” she said in a statement. “The American people expect and deserve a President to have integrity and respect for the aspirations for their children.”

After leaving the House floor, Pelosi said she ripped the pages “because it was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternative,” according to NBC News.

However, these same chauvinists took no issue with Trump honoring Limbaugh, whose legacy largely includes making racist comments, with the same medal given to Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They were specifically vocal about Pelosi choosing to remain seated when Limbaugh was given the honor.

“That was another disgraceful moment. Rush Limbaugh inspired millions of people and still does to this day,” New Orleans Congressman Steve Scalise said.

There is no "both sides" to this issue. Rush Limbaugh is a racist who uses his platform to inspire other racists. Rewarding him with a #MedalOfFreedom is a slap in the face to every person who ACTUALLY deserved that honor. https://t.co/XHG2LRKhj6 — Bobby L. Rush (@RepBobbyRush) February 5, 2020

Scalise continued, “Everybody should have stood for that. It shows – I think it makes them look little as a party when they don’t do that.”

Author Billy Hallowell called Pelosi’s actions “grotesque.” “Nancy Pelosi isn’t standing for Rush Limbaugh and frankly it’s appalling. He has cancer. This isn’t some political thing. Grotesque,” he wrote.

Nancy Pelosi isn't standing for Rush Limbaugh and frankly it's appalling. He has cancer. This isn't some political thing. Grotesque. #SOTU — Billy Hallowell (@BillyHallowell) February 5, 2020

Sources attending Wednesday’s Democratic caucus told NBC News that the House Speaker called Trump’s address a “disgrace” and accused him of transforming his speech into a “reality show,”

Trump’s racist actions have exceeded far beyond championing other racists. He has insulted other races and countries; he’s attacked NFL players who protested against systemic racism; he’s said that “many sides” are to blame for the White supremacist attacks in Charlottesville; and let’s not forget in 2016 when he spoke to Black voters and said, “You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?”

Yet and still, Trump supporters shout and tweet his name proudly.

SEE ALSO:

Before Rush Limbaugh’s Medal Of Freedom For Being Racist, He Once Wanted A ‘Medal For Smoking’

What Happened To Bobby Love? Instagram Post Revisits Fugitive Who Led Double Life For Decades