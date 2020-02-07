NYPD Defends Video Of Cop Shoving Nonviolent Black Girl In Subway Trying To Get Home

ABlack teenage girl was repeatedly pushed by a NYPD officer in a new video that began circulating on Twitter on Thursday evening, raising questions about why the minor was being shoved by an adult. The teen was pushed out of a Brooklyn train station and told not to return after the officer claimed she jumped the turnstile and did not pay her subway fare.

MORE: ‘Don’t Snitch. Swipe’ Guerrilla Subway Fare Evasion Fliers Call Out NYC’s Latest ‘Broken Windows’ Policing

In the clip, the teen claims that the officer allowed others to walk through the gate adjacent to the turnstile without paying. While the officer agreed, she also noted that the teen jumped the turnstile, which is why she was prohibited from using that particular train station to go home.

This is unacceptable. This is a child. Whoever this officer is doesn’t need to be on the street if this is how she handles a CHILD. @NYPDShea @NYPDTransit @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/ShkYq1ucKu — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 6, 2020

“I allowed them, they didn’t jump the turnstile,” the officer said. The cop proceeded to push the teen out of the train station. The teenager asked to not be touched and the officer replied, “Then walk out,” while continuing to push the girl.

“Listen! Don’t touch me! Are you serious? I’m trying to go home! You’re saying I can’t go home? Are you insane?” the teen screamed as the interaction began to escalate. The officer threatened to arrest the teen, to which she replied, “You’re going to arrest me for trying to go home? I’m not doing anything.”

At that point, the teen was told that she is not welcome in the station.

The video does not show the entire incident. The female attempted to jump the turnstile. The officer then approached her & instructed her to enter properly by swiping her MetroCard. She refused & was physically removed from the station. No summons was issued. — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) February 6, 2020

The NYPD responded to the incident, claiming that the entire interaction was not recorded. “Specifically it did not show the female attempt to jump over the turnstile without paying the fare,” said NYPD’s deputy commissioner of public information, Lt. John Grimpel. “As a result of this action, the officer approached the female and instructed her to properly enter the system by swiping a MetroCard. She was asked multiple times to pay the fare which she refused and was physically removed from the Transit System.”

The teen did not receive a summons, but the video also did not indicate why she did not pay her fare.

In October 2019, an unknown group started an initiative in an effort to challenge New York City’s transportation fare evasion. Fliers were placed in subway stations encouraging riders to offer people who weren’t paying their fare a “Swipe,” or pay for their entry, rather than alerting subway officials. The initiative offered some humility to the idea that some riders could be avoiding paying the subway fare due to unforeseen circumstances, such as job loss or them not having sufficient funds.

‘Don’t Snitch. Swipe’ Guerrilla Subway Fare Evasion Fliers Call Out NYC’s Latest ‘Broken Windows’ Policing https://t.co/ePipxbJ0Tl — Karim Walker #ANobodyForBernie 🌹 (@shift_in2_turbo) October 8, 2019

“We are criminalizing poverty and people who can’t afford certain things and I am very disappointed that the governor is doing that,” Public Advocate of New York City Jumaane Williams told NewsOne at the time. “We can’t use police to solve all social ills. Some circumstances police are not equipped. I haven’t even heard him talk about underlying issues. Police can’t be the first response to everything.”

.@abbey_e_collins please don't now try & conflate @mta workers who we must lift up and make sure we better protect with what was the stated goal for these officers, which was fare evasion. When was the last time somone asked for police to arrest drivers who don't pay tolls. https://t.co/100q1fTYfH — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) October 3, 2019

This, however, is not the first incident showcasing how the NYPD chooses to police Black and Brown people. A video posted to social media last October showed officers punching a group of Black teenagers in a Brooklyn subway station. An officer was seen in the footage punching an unsuspecting teen in the face.

There were five arrests reported, but that number did not appear to account for any of the officers involved in the brawl.

SEE ALSO:

Details For Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Are Finally Revealed

Fox Gets Dragged For Using Mugshot As Image For Black Senate Candidate

NewsOne Radio Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen... LISTEN LIVE LISTEN LIVE

Also On NewsOne: