God Don’t Like Racist: CEO’s N-Word Recording Gets Him Axed From His Own Company

After the incident, AgroPlasma released a statement on Wednesday saying Berglund was “relieved of his duties while the company performs a full internal investigation.”

“The incident is not at all reflective of Agroplasma’s values and ethics,” the statement continued, according to AZ Central. “Our relationships with our employees, customers and the community are the cornerstones of our success, and we are doing everything in our power to rebuild their trust and repair the harm that has resulted from this incident.”

An Uber spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that Berglund was barred from all Uber rideshare services

“Discrimination has no place on the Uber app or anywhere. What’s been described is a clear violation of our Community Guidelines, and we launched an investigation as soon as we learned of it,” the spokesperson said.

Berglund’s attorney, Scott Zwillinger of Phoenix also released a statement on Berglund’s behalf: “All I can really tell you is he’s embarrassed, he’s apologized, and it was way out of character for him.” Zwillinger added that Berglund emailed Clarke offering to meet in person and apologize.

Eventually Berglund spoke for himself on ABC15 Arizona saying, “My life has been ruined.” He also confirmed that he’s been fired and “I don’t have anything to do with the company anymore.” You can check out his statement and the original Uber video below.

