‘I Don’t Always Get It Perfect’: Gayle King Responds To Snoop Dogg’s Apology

A week after Gayle King and Snoop Dogg divided the public, the two seem to be making amends.

This week, Snoop Dogg apologized for calling King a “b*tch” and other degrading words in response to her interview with Lisa Leslie.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right,” he mentioned in an Instagram post.

“I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at questions that you asked,” Snoop continued. “Um, (I) overreacted. Should have handled it way different from that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

King caused an uproar after mentioning the 2003 rape allegations against the late Kobe Bryant in an interview with Leslie. “It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004. Is it complicated for you as a woman as a WNBA player,” King asked. Leslie responded, “It’s not complicated for me at all.”

The segment received backlash from social media and harsh condemnation from Snoop Dogg in which he even threatened King in a video. “Respect the family and back off, b*tch,” Snoop said in a video. “Before we come get you!”

With Snoop now understanding the era of his ways, King has responded in a statement with The Associated Press. “I accept the apology and understand the raw emotions caused by this tragic loss,” she said. She explained that it was never her intention to add to the pain of Kobe’s death.

“As a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times,” King said. “I don’t always get it perfect, but I’m constantly striving to do it with compassion and integrity.”

Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the end of January, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. The incident caused an outpouring of tributes and reflections on the former Lakers star’s life. However, it also brought up a couple conversations about the 2003 rape allegations agains him which King acknowledged in her interview with Leslie.

“Is it even a fair question to talk about it, considering he’s no longer with us and that it was resolved or is it really part of his history,” King asked Leslie. She responded, “I think that the media should be more respectful at this time. If you had questions about it, you had many years to ask him that. I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy.”

Although King covered a lot in the Leslie interview, including Kobe’s mentorship and impact as a basketball player, the rape allegations conversation went viral, causing all the backlash against King — much of which was misogynistic in nature.

Some people were willing to come to King’s defense with another former Lakers star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, evening penning a column for The Hollywood Reporter slamming the vitriol against King.

“Kobe would not have appreciated the attacks against Gayle King because he knew they perpetuated a climate of disrespect that would be physically, mentally and socially harmful toward all women, including his wife and daughters,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote.

